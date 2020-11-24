China's Ageing Problem

China is planning to include new measures to encourage more births and address its rapidly ageing population and shrinking workforce.

In China, the number of citizens aged 60 or over stood at 254 million at the end of last year, accounting for 18.1 percent of the population. The number is expected to rise to 300 million by 2025 and 400 million by 2035, putting huge pressure on the country’s health and social care system. The number of people of working age could decline by 200 million by 2050.

The Chinese government will offer extensive financial and policy support to encourage couples to have more children. The measures include introducing more affordable nursery services as well as relaxing the limits on the number of children Chinese couples are allowed to have.

“More inclusive population policies will be introduced to improve fertility, the quality of the workforce and the structure of the population,” Yuan Xin, vice-president of the China Population Association, explained.

The world’s most populous nation decided in 2016 to relax restrictions on family size and allow couples to have a second child in a bid to address the rapid increase in the elderly, as well as a dwindling workforce. Some experts say it should now scrap all limits entirely.

Policies aimed at suppressing population growth must be replaced by a system designed to boost fertility, the official Legal Daily said, citing government experts.

“More research and discussion is needed as to when the policy can be further relaxed, and to what extent it will be relaxed – whether all couples will be allowed to have three children, or whether the family planning policy will be entirely abolished,” said Lu Jiehua, a population studies professor at Peking University.

Despite the relaxation of the one-child policy in 2016, the number of live births per 1,000 people fell to a record low of 10.48 last year, down from 10.94 in 2018.

“To proactively tackle the ageing population, urgent measures are required to reform our country’s family planning policies and liberate fertility,” said Zheng Bingwen, an expert with the China Academy of Social Science.

