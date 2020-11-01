Civilised World Should Stand By France in This Hour of Crisis

What is very unfortunate is that the governments of a handful of muslim dominated countries have justified such killings in the name of protecting the cause of Islam.

by N.S.Venkataraman

In the wake of the publication of a cartoon depicting the Prophet, Islamic extremists (some sources describing them as Islamic terrorists), have been organizing violence in France and protests and demonstrations in some parts of the world where muslims are in majority.

A few days back, a school teacher in a Paris suburb was beheaded and two other people were killed in a Church in Nice . Then, a Greek orthodox priest was shot and injured at a Church in the centre of the French city of Lyon. All these deplorable incidents were carried out by Islamic extremists, as revenge for cartoon depicting the Prophet. The government of France has justifiably defended the freedom of press and the rights of the media to pass comments and publish cartoons on various issues.

Civilised people across the world find it extremely difficult to understand as to why the Islamic extremists should resort to such violence due to a stray cartoon. If the muslims do not like the particular cartoon, they could have ignored it with contempt or conveyed protest to the particular media house and government of France in a dignified way instead of resorting to violence.

What is very unfortunate is that the governments of a handful of muslim dominated countries have justified such killings in the name of protecting the cause of Islam.

The fact is that there have been many occasions in the past when Islamic extremists (who seem to be under the view that they are the sole protectors of Islamic thoughts), have spoken in derogatory terms about other religions and insulted the thought process contained in the holy books of other religions.

In recent years, Islamic extremists under different organisations have been indulging in murderous attacks in several countries and the civilized world are now frightened about the activities of such people. Across the world, people are realizing that it is high time that activities of such Islamic extremists should be checked and put down in a severe manner, for the sake of protecting peace and harmony in the world.

The fact is that while Islamic extremists are indulging in such acts, as they believe in killing people belonging to other religions or converting them to Islam religion by coercion and force, there are large number of muslims around the world who do not subscribe to such violence indulged in by the extremists. Unfortunately, the sane voice of peace loving people belonging to Islamic religion are not heard much . Obviously, they are scared of the extremists, who have faith only in violence and physical attacks to eliminate the critics.

Islamic extremists should be conscious of the fact that there are muslims living in all parts of the world and if those belonging to other religions start retaliating against the muslims in the same way that Islamic extremists do now , then what would be the end result?

France is now undergoing moments of high anxiety and the French government has clearly said that there could be more Islamic militant attacks against innocent and defenseless French citizens living in other parts of the world.

Of course, Europe is now paying high price for allowing the refugees from strife torn muslim countries to enter Europe in large number on compassion grounds. It is known that Germany initiated the process, with no check and control mechanism to ensure that militant groups and extremists would not enter Europe in the guise of refugees. In the process, the demographic structure of Europe is now changing and is causing social tension that will have severe adverse impact in the short term and long term. Most of these refugees who entered Europe belong to Islam religion and sizable number of them are known to multiply in number over a period of time , with large families and with less skill. The damage to the social fabric of Europe has now already been done by the ill conceived refugee policy of German and other European governments. It appears that it is now too late to correct this scenario.

The only option left now to save the world from the violence indulged in by Islamic extremists is for the civilised people including civilized muslims who are in millions, to stand by France and voice their protests unequivocally against the recent violent incidents in France.

The French government should not buckle under pressure and stand by its principle of ensuring media freedom, clearly knowing that the civilized world would stand by France in it’s present hour of crisis and anxiety.