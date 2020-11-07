to-add

Do Americans Know What They Have Lost?

Sri Lanka Guardian November 07, 2020

by N.S.Venkataraman 

The unseeming  bickering  before the recent Presidential election in  the USA  and even after the completion of the poll ,  have brought great disgust in the mind of the people around the world,  who are not citizens of the USA but who have admired  the USA for several of it’s achievements in the past.

Even as the dust is likely to settle down slowly, it would certainly leave a lot of bad taste and  will significantly bring down the esteem that the USA has been commanding among the world community at large.

Who is responsible for this situation?

Some people blame President Trump for bringing down the quality level of discussion and public debate in  the USA in recent months.  Even if one would concede that Trump has a role to play in  the falling standard of debate and discussions in USA, one cannot but note the fact that section of  media and critics of Trump in USA and opposition party too have contributed to this sad state of affairs, perhaps, even much more than what Trump has done.

The section of media , enjoying  freedom  that  media  gets in USA , has given an impression,  which appears to be very much true ,  that  large section of media is prejudiced  and not neutral and objective and has been publishing stories and cartoons solely with the intention of damaging the reputation of Trump amongst the people in USA and even outside USA. In most cases, Trump has reacted to such adverse and undignified criticisms and retaliated with his sharp tongue, which has been used by the critics and  section of  media to paint Trump as uncivilized person , conveniently ignoring  the negative  role of the section of media , the so called activists  who are not neutral and objective , critics and the opposition party.

What is conspicuous is that achievements of Trump in various fronts during his four years of administration have not been   evaluated properly and scientifically and given the credit that is due. To this extent, sections of  the media and critics of Trump have been unfair  and must be held largely  responsible for spoiling the political climate in  the USA.

 Before the Presidential poll, many poll forecasts predicted that Trump would be defeated  by  a big margin. This has not happened. This, obviously , implies that President Trump has a  large number of supporters, who approve his performance during his administration. 

While  President Trump has described the opposition candidate Biden in bitter terms, it should be noted that Biden and his deputy have not been less virulent. The recent Presidential election has been marked by  absence of quality and educated debate about economic  and social issues and role of USA in the world  affairs, for which Trump and Biden and sections of the  media in the  USA are equally responsible.

The debate on COVID 19 calamity in the  USA   has been marked by lack of scientific and intelligent questions and response ,  duly recognizing the limitations of  US administration in responding to the challenge.  On the other hand, Trump has been excessively blamed for the crisis, which is thoroughly unjustified.  But, the opposition candidate   Biden did it with telling effect as a vote catching strategy. This is clearly  vote bank politics.

All said and done, the image of the  USA , as a vibrant democracy practicing the  lofty concept of personal liberty and freedom,  has gone for a toss.

Apart from the Presidential candidates and section of media,  all citizens of  the USA are  equally  responsible for this sad situation, as sane voices have not been heard loud enough amongst US citizens , condemning  such negative politics, abuse of freedom by the media and critics.

The sad development is that  the fall in standard of politics in USA, a democratic country  and supposed to be a torch bearer of liberty and individual freedom ,  has led to  a debate as to whether totalitarian government  as we have in several middle east and African countries and the dictatorship form of communist government in China , could be better than the level of  chaotic democracy that  the USA appears to have descended  to now.

It is  now very difficult to retrieve the image of  the USA as having a forward looking  and civilized democratic form of government in the near future and  the USA would  be increasingly ridiculed in the coming years  in the world forum as a failed democratic country.

Now, the damage has been done to such a serious level that all one can expect is that President Trump should accept the defeat and gracefully withdraw from the White House.   On the other hand, President Trump is threatening to launch a legal battle, which will lead to greater humiliation for the USA in the eyes of the world.  For the sake of protecting the reputation of  the USA, Trump should desist from such a move, even if he would think that the election process have been rigged, though many people believe that this is a false allegation.

Former President Obama and future President Biden should stop ridiculing Trump and returning his criticisms in the same coin. They need to observe dignified silence.   If they would not do so and  would rejoice in continuing  to ridicule Trump, they too would  be doing a great disservice to the image of the  USA.

It is not clear whether US citizens have realized what they have lost. But, certainly, those outside the USA now clearly see what the USA has lost.

