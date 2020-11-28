India offers two aircrafts and ship to Sri Lanka for maritime surveillance

In last September India gifted one Dornier Do 228 aircraft to the Maldives

by Our Defence Correspondent

National Security Advisor of India, Ajit Doval who is now in Sri Lanka on an official visit has offered two Dornier Do 228 type aircrafts to the Island’s nation to boost its maritime surveillance capacity, reliable sources told the Sri Lanka Guardian. It has been discussed that the cost of one aircraft is said to be around US $ 8 million.

In last September, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited, India’s state-owned aircraft manufacturer, has delivered the Dornier Do-228 aircraft to the Maldives that the Indian government had decided to transfer to the island nation as a gift.

According to the media report, “the successful transfer of the aircraft underlines that the relations between India and the Maldives are back on track after the ouster of the government led by Abdulla Yameen, under whom the country grew closer to China”

During the discussion, it has been decided to deploy an aircraft currently used by India with Indian pilots and coast guard officers immediately for surveillance operations and to provide the necessary training to the Sri Lankan counterparts. Thereafter, it is planned to deliver the first aircraft of this type manufactured by Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to Sri Lanka free of charge. However, the second aircraft proposed to be delivered by India will cost around US $ 8 million and will be provided under the Indian credit limit.

NSA Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo for trilateral India-Sri Lanka-Maldives consultations on maritime and security cooperation. He was accorded a warm welcome by Army Commander Lt Gen Shavendra Silva

Meanwhile, it has been proposed to provide another vessel from India for maritime security. The vessel will be equipped with a gun-free but fire-fighting system, similar to the two previous vessels bought from India manufactured at Goa Shipyard Limited, an Indian Government-owned shipbuilding company. All these offers come under the Indian line of credit, reliable sources noted.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval arrived in Colombo on Friday and called on Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Friday. Sri Lanka will host the fourth national security advisor trilateral meeting on maritime security cooperation with India and the Maldives on Friday and Saturday. The meeting will take place after six years — the last meeting was held in New Delhi in 2014.