Israeli agents regularly met Arab leaders 'disguised in women's clothing', former Mossad chief says

The Israelis were disguised as women, wearing wigs and women’s clothing

Israeli agents and officials regularly held high-level secret meetings with their Arab counterparts while dressed as women, former head of Israel’s intelligence agency revealed, according to a report by Arabi21.

The Israeli-Arab encounters involved senior officials from the Arab world, including former Syrian foreign minister Walid Al-Muallem, Jordan’s King Hussein and his brother Prince Hassan, Danny Yatom said in an interview with local Israeli radio.

These meetings would often take place at night and away from the eyes of the world, he added as news broke of an alleged meeting between Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the kingdom.

On one such occasion, Yatom and Chief of Staff Ehud Barak met with Al-Muallem and the former Syrian army chief of staff, Hikmat Shehabi in Washington to discuss potential peace negotiations.

The Israelis were disguised as women, wearing wigs and women’s clothing, he revealed.

The remarks were made after reports revealed Netanyahu held his first-ever known meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Neom, a claim denied by Riyadh.

Responding to the reports, Yatom said Israeli relations with Saudi Arabia would be very important.

“That is why I am happy and thankful to everyone who contributed to this,” he added.

Israeli Education Minister Yoav Gallant and a Saudi official both confirmed the meeting had indeed taken place, though Saudi Arabia’s foreign ministry has remained adamant on rejecting the claim.

Speaking on Israel's Army Radio on Monday, Yoav – a member of Netanyahu's Likud party – lauded the alleged meeting as an "incredible achievement" and congratulated Netanyahu.

"Let's say that the very existence of the meeting, the fact that it was put out publicly, even if it's half official at the moment, is a matter of great importance from any aspect and matter," CNN quoted Gallad as saying on the radio.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Mossad chief Yossi Cohen are also reported to have attended the alleged meeting.

"I have seen press reports about a purported meeting between HRH the Crown Prince and Israeli officials during the recent visit by @SecPompeo," Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan said in a tweet on Monday.

Israel has yet to officially comment.

The reports come amid suggestions that Saudi Arabia could follow the UAE, Bahrain and Sudan in normalising relations with Israel.