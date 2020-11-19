No mercy to devilments of some rogue people in Bangladesh

This is a time of reckoning for us to chase after these perpetrators to book them for justice.

by Anwar A. Khan

Noted educationist Prof Dr. ABM Nasir wrote sometime in 2010, “Hydra, a water beast with nine heads and poisonous breath in Greek Mythology, couldn’t be killed simply by severing its head because each of the heads would grow back. The stump of each severed head had to be burned to prevent it from growing back. With the help of Iolaus, Hercules eventually managed to slaughter Hydra.

Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh and its student wing, IslamiChhatraShibir (ICS), are like Hydras in Bangladesh with many roots in different names. Simply putting their cadres into jail is like severing Hydra’s heads. Failing to prosecute the alleged Jamaat and Shibir terrorists in the courts will surely have far reaching consequences.” These words are still germane about these shenanigans.

Some people are still so ignorant about Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh. Prof Nasir had truly exposed their veiled characters. They look like Muslims but in fact, they are anti-Islamists, anti-Muslims and bitter enemies of humanity. They are thieves, liars, mass killers, looters, rapists and what not. They did all these crimes under the guise of Islam. Does Islam permit these things? We witnessed these during our Liberation War in 1971. Shibir, the killing squad of Jamaat-e-Islami Bangladesh, they have been doing colossal misdeeds under the cloak of various names in the country. This reminds us of the brutal, cruel and inhuman activities of Al-Badr and Al-Shams, the killing outfits of Jamaat, in 1971. Jamaat and its gangsters have got no relation with Islam or Muslims. They are the devils. They are the Satans. They are the sinners. We should all try to bring these demons to justice without further delay. Otherwise they will bring about a holocaust for the people of Bangladesh once again. And it will be far more dangerous than that of 1971. Jamaat and its various outfits deserve to be banned and this is a dire need of the hour.

Some so-called Islamist groups have demanded removal of Bangladesh’s Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s sculpturefrom Dholaikhal, Dhaka. Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) under various pseudonym organisations is the wealthiest establishment in collusion Pakistan like a rogue state’s savage killing outfit ISI is very combat-ready to do harm to Bangladesh and political analysts strongly believe JeI is behind this illativemotility and the so-called Maulana Mamunul Haque is their point-man. An illegitimate child political outfit born in Dhaka cantonment by a profaned military dictator also has propelled those deceitful and unreliable scoundrels behind the screen.

This is a time of reckoning for us to chase after these perpetrators to book them for justice.

The government must revisit Jamaat-e-Islami (JeI) and their accomplices. We remember with heavy-heart that during the months of 1971, they used an excessive use of force, in some cases amounting to horrific torture or other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment to send the innocent people and the best intellectuals of Bangladesh to death. This is not an easy legacy to shoulder. Make no mistake, the abomination of JeI is clear and still danger to Bangladesh. The only question really is whether the government will act decisively now while they can still shape events to crush JeI like ferocious killing squad, an act that seems increasingly self-obvious.

DOCTRINE OF DECEPTION, LYING AND RELIGION TRADING

When you see quote like this, it shows that Jamaat-e-Islami is a doctrine of deception, mass killing, arson, looting, raping and revenge, not peace and tolerance. Their policy is to lie, deceive or omit critical truths if they promote the spreading of their so-called philosophy. This is the Jamaati principle of lying for the sake of their ends. Falsehoods are told to prevent denigration of them, to protect them, or to promote their cause using our Holy Religion, Islam. They are lying or making distorted statements to the media and to the people in general claiming that they are an Islamist political party of peace and thus deceive the Muslims to garner their support, and to make them their party men and to bag votes.

But the truth is that Jamaat-e-Islam is a so-called religion trade based and criminal organisation that allows lying and deceit as part of their doctrine. Islam promotes honesty, integrity, and love for fellow man, but not they. Deceit is an integral part of them. They allow themselves the option of lying in any communication or negotiation as a tenet of their policy. This deceit is a product of Jamaat-e-Islami teachings of its followers to disrespect Muslims and non-Muslims as they are not worthy of honesty. Look at their audacities while they were or are in actions!

Lying is a completely acceptable tactic used to help Jamaat-e-Islam gain a foothold in local and national level populations. Any and all unethical behaviours are acceptable to help them gain domination over all people and all other religions. Muslims can’t lie any time. Lies and deception are merely tools to be used to destroy anything that restricts, prevents, or gets in their way of achieving this goal.

There is no iota of truth when Jamaati men say to spread Islam. When dealing with Muslims, what they say is not the issue. The real issue is what they actually mean in their hearts. In other words, it is best to remember their history of past actions rather than to listen to their false promises of peace. Read or try to know what these cruel beasts did to our people during our glorious Liberation War in 1971.

To fully understand the danger of Jamaat-e-Islami, you need to have the courage to accept the truth about them. Every one of their actions was done in the name of Islam. How many times have we heard that they profess peaceful teachings, tolerance, and love? Jamaat-e-Islami is a very real danger to Islam, Muslims, non-Muslims, humanity, the country-Bangladesh, its flag, its security and the like. They propagate only Islam exists in their political party and in their people. How many more examples do you want? How many more examples do you need? The truth is evident for all to see in their actions and reactions.

JAMAAT’S VIOLENCE IS ITS INHERENT POLICY:

Islam has not been associated with any sort of violence. But the 1971 days were horrific and tragic days — millions of people were perished in the terrorist attacks by the Jamaati Al-Badr and Al-Shams forces that drove a knife straight into the hearts of the freedom-loving people of Bangladesh in 1971. They made brutal blows to our pride and stature. To elucidate the Jamaati men penchant for bloodlust, violence and terrorism, one merely has to consult the historical record. They killed/kill men, women, and children irrespective of ages, at times using terrible torture. The most infamous bloodbaths were committed by them in every nook and corner of the country during our glorious Liberation War in 1971. Jamaati griffins, in their perilous quest to exterminate anything that’s not Jamaatis from the soil of the-then East Pakistan to establish a state of their own, have systematically carried out a genocidal policy of freedom-loving people and Bangladesh-loving people cleansing all who would be found on their ways.

For about five decades the arrogant, eternally deceitful Jamaati people refused to admit responsibility for the grave misdeeds they committed to the freedom loving people in Bangladesh in 1971.

These ferocious people learned in the great art of deception. Golam Azam was the mastermind of all mass killings, genocide, en-masse rape, blazing of innumerable habitats of human beings. Since our glorious Liberation War, Golam Azam and his gangsters have committed a litany of false flag terror attacks, millions of targeted assassinations, and have murdered tens of thousands of Bangladesh loving people. These historical precedents irrefutably demonstrate that it is certainly within the power of Jamaat-e-Islami in connivance with the Brutal Pakistani crime network to commit mass murder without any repercussions. It is because of their brutal actions, we lost Bangladesh’s best intellectual sons and daughters on or before December 14, 1971 for which every year, we observe 14 December as Martyred Intellectuals Day.

WHERE IN JAMAAT-E- ISLAMI DO YOU FIND PEACE AND TOLERANCE?

In the eyes of Jamaat-e-Islami, if you are not a follower of their own fabricated Islam, then you are not worthy of living. In fact, the practice of other religions is actually forbidden. Freedom of Religion, i.e. the freedom to worship as you please, the very cornerstone of the freedoms on which Bangladesh was founded, is nowhere to be found in their doctrine. This is one of the reasons Jamaat-e-Islami is so hated by people of Bangladesh. As usual and right on cue, all of the victims of 1971 and afterwards were non-threatening, unarmed civilians. But they are all Jamaat's favourite and primary targets. Men, women, and children, aged persons, sick persons - it does not matter. Unarmed and not a threat to anyone, they are preferred targets for Jamaati terrorists.

JAMAAT-E-ISLAM IS NAZISM; JAMAAT-E-ISLAM IS JAMAATI-FASCISM

They will chase you everywhere! These are the people that drink blood, and we know that there is no better blood than the blood of people other than them. They will not leave you alone. They committed violent acts of terrorism in the name of Islam in 1971 and they are still on the same violent and anti-Islamic path. Terrorism is everything that Jamaat-e-Islami embraces.

These are just more examples proving that these cruel animals have been, are now, and forever will be their excuse for terrorism, killing, arson, looting, raping and so forth. This is the final word of their own Islam: Just believe as they say because they are right only and you are wrong. If you do not live as they say, death is your punishment. Anyone who rejects their beliefs as their own leaves them with no other choice but to kill them in the name of Allah, Islam, and Muhammad (SM) pronouncing “Nara-e-Takbir; Allah-hu Akbar and so forth.” They made/make terrorist attacks on us in the name of Islam. The vast majority of Muslims do not control the direction of Islam. They are not in control of their religion. The terrorists are in control of Islam and the vast majority of Muslims are doing nothing to stop them.

It is these Jamaatis, the bitter enemies of Islam and humanity who systematically slaughtered millions of our innocent people in 1971. It is these fanatics who committed mass killing, beheaded, murdered. It is the anti-human-beings who teach their young to kill human beings to achieve their self-purpose. And it is all done in the name of our Holy Religion- Islam, Muhammad (SM), and Almighty Allah. The hard, quantifiable fact is that the peaceful majority of Muslims, the "silent majority", is cowed and extraneous. Many people think that Jamaat-e-Islami, IslamiChhatra Sangha and Shibir were /are a great threat to human community. History has shown that they were/ are truly a danger.

Remember, these are the people with an extreme Nazi belief system that glorify the killing of others in the name of Islam and they are working at a ferocious pace to acquire their so-called empire. These violent creatures teach their children and their supporters the values of Terrorism and Hate at a young age. This is what they refer to when they speak of teaching Islam, Peace, Love, and Tolerance. This is the past, present, and future of Jamaat-e-Islami. These neo-Nazis were/are not flexible on anything.

YOU CANNOT NEGOTIATE WITH NEO-NAZIS, JAMAATIFASCIST, OR THEIR TERRORISTS

Where is the Tolerance? Where is the Compassion? Where is the "Religion of Peace"? Tragic are the consequences of Jamaat-e-Islami thought and violence that is now and has always been their true face but of course, trading in the name of Islam. They want to kill anyone and everyone that hold different religious views about anything. They oppose freedom and everything else that Bangladesh stands for. Much of Jamaat-e- Islami can be quickly summed up on the following idea - "Accept the life and word of us as the absolute and final Truth or we will kill you."

They do not want to help people, they only want to kill people and then they want everyone to believe they only want Peace, Love, and Tolerance for all people. Should we be more insulted because they are lying to us or because they think we are so stupid that we will believe their lies? To Muslims and non-Muslims, it is a death threat. This is just another example of the dishonest nature of Jamaat-e-Islami in its treatment. They say that their Islam is a superior way of life, and then they have to force people to accept their own Islam often under penalty of death.

The destruction is on. The dangers are around for all to see. The signs are everywhere. Take the violent atrocities they committed in 2013 and early 2015 and also in 2016 after 1971, in different other names for example. Anyone that believes and advances the theory that Jamaat-e-Islam is a peaceful and tolerant religion is at odds with him/her. Jamaat-e-Islami is like rabies, it turns an ordinary peaceful human being into a dangerous madman or madwoman. These people are truly dangerous and they should not be trusted.

They are "EVIL" in every sense of the word. They will lie, cheat, and kill as a means to achieve their ends. Lying to human beings is an accepted practice for them. They are the real masters of deception. The on-going ICT trials against the war criminals is another phase of our Liberation War. A war of the free Bangladesh against all of the terror groups is on.

This is a war between the good and the bad, between humanity and those who are bloodthirsty. The fight against terrorists is a firm struggle against the forces of darkness who seek to destroy our liberty and our way of life. I believe that together we can defeat these forces of evil.

When somebody is frivolously pointing their finger at others, loudly and aggressively making accusations and casting blame in every direction other than his/her own, it is usually because that person is guilty of something and is trying to project his/her own guilt onto someone else. This is precisely what the cruel Jamaati people did in 1971 to baffle us from winning Bangladesh and what they always did in the past.

Remember, Jamaatis believe that their own Islam is the only true religion, superior to all other religions and beliefs. They also believe there are no innocent people other than Muslims, therefore, killing of non-innocents is acceptable to Allah as some legitimate form of retribution as they believe they are on a mission with orders directly from Allah to destroy anything they see as a threat or an insult to them.

The bloody legacy of Mawlana Abul Ala Mawdudi, the founder of Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan and its Bangladesh branch office Ex-Chief Golam Azam and the present kingpin war criminals belong to JeI are constant challenge for anyone living within the borders of Islamic belief and the creation of Bangladesh. We all should take a vow throughout the country to eliminate these evils and devils for their horrific terrorist attacks on our nation in 1971 and afterwards.

Our country and our world will never be the same, and we are only beginning to understand the enormity of the threat and the challenges that lie ahead while we are lawfully giving due punishment to them. Our first and greatest priority must be to recognise that our enemy is evil to the core and, if not deterred, has the means to cause even greater destruction. The people of Bangladesh are looking to the present government to be the beacon of freedom that will take the lead, with support from every corner of the globe, in turning back this enemy. PM Hasina and her Administration have risen to the occasion and we should stand firm with them, offering our full support in the difficult time which may be ahead of us.

The time for action is now. Today the Jamaati terrorists may have the will to harm us, but they do not have the power. There is no doubt that we have the power to crush them. Now we must also show that we have the will.

BANNING OF JAMAAT-E-ISLAMI

The Jamaat-e-Islami is violent enough that it should be banned in Bangladesh, and the remaining members of it should be arrested for their participation in the violent activities to bring about unspeakable sufferings to us and prosecute them lawfully to inflict due punishment. Their all properties should be confiscated to compensate the same to the family members of war victims because of their grave misdeeds in 1971 and afterwards. And these are the dire emergency need of the hour for betterment of Bangladesh.

Appeal hearings of twenty worst war criminals of 1971 war are still pending with our Apex court which shall have to be re-opened hastily to finish-off their tomfoolery.

The entire command of Jamaat-e-Islami and its side-kicks have to be dismantled in no time for melioration of Bangladesh and its people to live in peace.Joy Bangla. Joy Bangabandhu.

-The End –

The writer is an independent political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladeshwho writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs.