Sri Lanka: Chinese workers in Colombo tested positive for Covid-19

In a Press Release issued by the Chinese Embassy in Colombo noted that, aatleast 4 Chinese nationals together with 2 Sri Lankan colleagues from a same construction project in Kotahena, Colombo 13 were tested positive but asymptomatic on COVID-19 during a total testing across the site as a precaution amid current risky situation. All these workers are in good health condition and getting treatment in government designated hospital. The Embassy would like to convey sincere wishes for their speedy recovery. We are indeed in a “community of shared future for mankind”.





According to an initial analysis by the health supervisor of the project, infection might be caused by close contact with rotating labours of a local contractor company. Whether it is linked to recent dual-clusters needs further medical studies. Due to their early detection and timely action, the coronavirus spread could be cut off and the construction process is on going. More stricter prevention and disinfection measures have been implied to ensure the safety of the workers and the general public.

For the last eight months since the pandemic outbreak, it is the first report from dozens of Chinese companies and projects employing thousands of local and foreign workers, mainly thanks to the prevention and precaution conducted by the Chinese enterprises abiding by the health guidelines. As as result of their social responsibility and commitment, most of the Chinese projects have not been interrupted, which contributes largely to the economy and employment in the island under current difficult situation.

Meanwhile, the Embassy is also aware of some disinformation on a COVID-19 cluster in the Colombo Port City project. The company had already issued a clarification on it.