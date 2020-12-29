Exclusive: President Gotabaya is a decisive person – Subramanian Swamy

Being well disposed to China does not mean the President Gotabaya would be ready to sacrifice any national interest of Sri Lanka

by Our Foreign Affairs Editor

In an exclusive interview with Sri Lanka Guardian, Dr Subramanian Swamy says that President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is a very decisive person.

Meanwhile talking about the burial rights of Covid-19 victims of Muslims, Dr Swamy affirmed that those who do not adhere to health measures must be publicly censured irrespective of religion.

Subramanian Swamy is an outspoken Indian politician, economist and statistician who served as a Member of Parliament in Rajya Sabha. He has offered us his insights on a few burning issues during this brief conversation with our Foreign Affairs Editor.

Subramanian Swamy

Question: Dr Swamy, President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has completed one year of his administration a few weeks ago. That was somehow a troublesome period due to various unprecedented crises such as Covid19. Could you offer us your assessment on the first year of President Rajapaksa’s administration?

Answer: It has been a difficult one year period for leaders of all countries especially democratic countries. I have known your President since he was Defence Secretary. He is a very decisive person, who for example chose the hard and risky option to eliminate the treacherous LTTE when the whole world [including India which was lukewarm] was opposing the military solution. With the support of Hon. Mahinda, the then President, he succeeded, and at much less cost, did what Abraham Lincoln did for the United States. When normal times return after the Coronavirus Pandemic, and a year after, we can objectively assess what the President annual record has been.

Mahinda Rajapaksa, the then President did what Abraham Lincoln did for the United States

Question: There are many critiques say that President Rajapaksa is following a pro-China policy similar to his elder brother when he was the President. What do you think?

Answer: I doubt the present President and Prime Minister can be blindly pro-China. Being well disposed to China does not mean they would be ready to sacrifice any national interest of Sri Lanka. We in India have no such apprehensions about the present leadership of Sri Lanka.

Question: Dr Swamy; as we know, you are one of the most important political thinkers in South Asia. Your knowledge of contemporary issues is exceptional. Let us have your comment on a burning issue due to the Covid-19. Muslims are protesting in Sri Lanka and elsewhere for asking burial rights for Covid-19 victims of their community! But at the same time, there are allegations that some Muslims are refusing to follow recommended health measures to prevent the spread of the virus caused this disease. May I have your thought, please?

Answer: I am sure that as far as not following health measures is concerned, there are, as in India, not only Muslims but also Buddhists, Hindus, Christians, etc... Those who do not adhere to health measures must be publicly censured irrespective of religion.

Modi failed so far on economic policy

Question: farmers in India protesting against the ruling government of India while many say that the Prime Minister is failing on various issues in democratic affairs. May I have your take on the current situation in India?

Answer: I have written and spoken in the media that our government in India have failed so far on economic policy. India's GDP growth rate has been declining since financial year 2015-16. The last quarter of 2019-20 just before the Lockdown witnessed the lowest growth rate of 3.1% annual equivalent rate since the average trend rate of 1950-92 of 3.5 %. The steps taken for stimulating economic recovery has so far been ineffective. Also, the events made public since August 18, 2020, show that our China policy is a failure too. Since 2006 and till 2013 the Chinese PLA had crossed the mutually agreed 1993 Line of Actual Control [LAC] dividing Ladakh and Aksai Chin and took over without resistance and occupied over 2000 square kilometres [probably up to 8000 sq kilometres]. This is completely unacceptable. So the Indian public is waiting patiently for our government to take effective action to evict the PLA from our territory even risking war.

On those who do not adhere to health measures must be publicly censured irrespective of religion

Question: New President of the USofA is going to take oath on the third week of January! Do you think his administration and policies towards Asia particularly for South Asian countries will be different from the previous one?

Answer: Not much of a change in President Biden himself. But the supporting base of the present mutated Democratic Party is fueling and pushed by starry-eyed liberals, and the American Left. So we have to wait to see who will prevail.

Question: Dr Swamy, we have passed the year 2020 with an unprecedented crisis due to Covid 19, which has no parallel to any event in recent history. How can we overcome the challenges in post-Covid 19?

Answer: The world has overcome a 100 times worse Influenza Epidemic of 1918-22. The human spirit can never fail to get up and prosper after a struggle against any calamity including the latest Coronavirus pandemic.