Prepare for No Deal, Boris tells public

The simple matter of fact is, that there is an avalanche in the understanding not of the English people but understanding their English language, which has so many “twists and turns”.

by Victor Cherubim

No Deal Brexit is shambolic, if not catastrophic according to some Brits. But for many in the European Union, it is difficult to comprehend, let alone understand the full meaning of these two English words?

The whole history of Great Britain has never been fully understood by the Continent. They never believed that Britain would win the Battle of Waterloo, they never accepted that Britain would take Gallipoli. They hardly had a clue why Britain was rushing through the latest legislation in Parliament, the Internal Market Bill. They never imagined why the Brexit negotiations were being carried on after 15 November 2020, the deadline set by the British Prime, which was only in name as Michel Barnier continued coming for continuation of the negotiation with his counterpart Lord David Frost in London.

PM for No Deal

More than that, centuries of distrust of the British by the Continentals could not be resolved in 40 years, with the Brits joining in the European Common Market and later the European Union. Now, Boris Johnson’s sweet reason has not worked with EU Commissioner, Ursula von der Leyen at Brussels, or as some say, not yet anyway.

Ursula was educated at the London School of Economics. Ursula was Germany’s Defence Minister under Angela Merkel. Ursula and Boris get along like a “house on fire” having visited Downing Street so many, many times. But she has the most difficult job in the world, to keep the European Union together.

As Boris tucked into the pumpkin soup, scallops and exotic fruits at his dinner on Wednesday 09 December 2020,with his meeting Ursula von der Leyen, EU Commissioner in Brussels, prior to the two-day summit of the 27 EU leaders attending Brussels on 10 and 11 December 2020, for not only the final showdown of European solidarity, theEU seems to be at sixes and sevens with the Brits, on the Trade Agreement, or is it, that Boris had not got the measure of the EU after years of their distrust? Who knows?

But “talks on talks” will go on resolving the three main issues, fisheries, level playing field and compliance. A No Deal outcome is now looking frighteningly close, as Boris has said that the EU was insisting on terms, “no Prime Minister could accept”.

Would this be the end of the saga?

Boris has many friends inside the European Union. His best “mate” is the French President, Emmanuel Macron. He has negotiated many one-on-one deals with Macron, the most successful being the Climate Change deal.

Paolo Gentiloni, European Commissioner for Economy from Italy in the von der Leyen team since 1 December 2019, is well known to “Boris’Team”. The Polish and Hungarian Prime Ministers will also side with Britain in any showdown.

To add insult to injury, although the Belgians have had words about the British fish quotas along with the French, Boris has had a soft heart for the Belgians by ordering millions of doses of the Pfizer vaccine from their Belgian Laboratory and has agreed a deal even after the Brexit deadline of 31 December 2020?

What about the Irish? With Michel Gove over the week agreeing with his EU counterpart, MarosSefcovic, a deal on implementing Art.10 of the Northern Ireland Protocol on State Aid, perhaps, to placate President Elect of US Joe Biden, “there is quiet on the northern front”.

Hardly is there any need, to mention about Germany’s Presidency of the Council during these difficultnegotiations, when they would hope a deal with the Brits during their term, will crown their efforts!

What is probable?

What many Brits already know for sure, is “Brex-ination”, like the vaccination for COVID-19 will not run away, it is here to stay. The history of Great Britain is entwined with the European Union.

December 31,2020 will come and go but over 300 years of British history and link with Europe will linger on for yet another 40 years at least for sure, long after we have all gone.

Boris is due to have another meeting in Brussels with the European Commissioner on Saturday,12 December 2020.This time, probably for British Cod. Boris, as some know of him is a glutton for punishment.A punishing regime of daily exercise to reduce Body Mass Index, is his latest.

Deal or No Deal, we all know that “nothing is final before everything is agreed”?

Who knows when it will end or will it ever end?