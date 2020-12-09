Sri Lanka: Combat Experience with Indian Navy Marine Commandos

by Admiral Ravindra C Wijegunaratne

I was the Security Officer of Naval Base, Trincomalee in month of September 1987.

My phone rang. It was Chief of Staff from Naval Headquarters, Colombo.

“Ravi, Indian Navy wants some help from our officer who has very good knowledge on Jaffna and Gurunagar lagoon area to help their Commandoes operating in that area. I think you are the best. Would you like to go? “.

“Yes Sir ! “. I was delighted. I want get out of this monotonous job of Security Officer of Naval Base, Trincomalee. Chief of Staff further said “ OK ! Be ready to travel to KKS tonight. I will tell Comeast (Commander Eastern Naval Area) of your new mission and I will arrange a gunboat for you to travel to KKS. Take all your fancy weapons and other stuff. Travel light.”. Chief of Staff knew of my weapons, US made Colt M-16 Carbine, repeater shot gun and 40mm grenade launcher.

By next day afternoon, I was on board SLNS Edithara, which was anchored off South of Punkudativu. Commander (then) J S K Colombage, one time my training officer onboard when I was a Cadet was waiting for me. Commanding Officer of this Surveillance Command Ship (SCS) was Captain Suraj Munasinghe, a colorful naval officer, who was loved by all. Commander Colombage looked after me very well. SCSs are very comfortable ships, one time Merchant Navy Container Carriers ( Roll-on/rollo-off ships) which were modified for specific purposes of carrying troops, providing logistics support to our fleet and carried out maritime surveillance with excellent “Selsmar” radar fitted on board. Thanks to to Jayanath (Colombage), I was given air conditioned cabin and 24 hours fresh water supply, which is we consider super- luxury at sea.

I was given another precious gift by Captain Suraj and Commander Jayanath. That was an UK- built Cougar craft, ultra speed small boat, which can move at maximum speed of 40 knots for exclusively for my use. I was not sailing, but “flying” in and out of Jaffna lagoon at 35 knots.

As you are aware, Commander Jayanath Colombage rose to rank of Admiral, Commanded the Navy, became a Professor and now our Foreign Secretary.

So, I was ready with all aspects to meet my friends from Indian Navy, the 18-member unit of Indian Navy Marine Commandoes, then known as Indian Marine Special Force ( IMSF). They were raised few months ago in 1987, with two Indian Navy Naval officers (divers) who did basic ( BUDs) US Navy SEAL course successfully.

The task for the team was to avoid LTTE cadres crossing Jaffna lagoon in boats and reinforcing their troops fighting with Indian Peacekeeping Forces (IPKF) in Jaffna. Moving in Jaffna lagoon in boats is very tricky, if you do not have good local knowledge. There are navigable canals and mud flats. If you do not move on canals, your boat will run aground.

My local knowledge in operating in these waters when I was Officer in Command at Naval Detachment, Nagadeepa was very useful. Operating in these restricted waters to catch smugglers during day and night during that period has paid rich dividends. Long nights waiting on mud flats, half wet and shivering by cold wind at night, watching the flooding and ebbing currents has suddenly become very useful.

I was very happy. I thought this is what I want to do as junior officer. Be independent and do what I want.

But soon I realized the gravity of my responsibility when I saw the Indian Marine Commandoes. I am suppose to take them to Jaffna lagoon safely and to fight with ruthless terrorists of LTTE. These were the finest officers and sailors of Indian Navy. Their safety in mine- infested enemy waters was my responsibility.

18 - member Indian Marine Commandos were led by Lt Aravind Singh. His deputy was Lt Anoop Varma. Aravind was US Navy SEAL- trained, competent and brave young Officer. This operation going to be going to be his first real combat experience. Same with second in command and rest of the team. The safety of these brave men from Indian Navy was my responsibility!.

Lt Aravnid Singh and myself became very close within few days. We both respect our professional competencies. I thought him how to move in restricted waters of Jaffna lagoon during day and night, how tricky these mine - infested waters are and how to avoid strong flow of water during flooding and ebbing of lagoon. Further I taught him about enemy snipers at two high- rising buildings in Gurunagar and advantages in operating at night.

We targeted LTTE boats parked at Gurunagar jetty and destroyed large number of them. The Indian Marine Commandoes gained competence within no time. They informed their Commanders that they are ready to operate alone.

Within one week my job was over. Aravind and Anoop were thankful to me for my support. They said they were competent enough to work without their dear channel pilot “Ravi”. We departed with heavy heart, after working in most dangerous waters of Jaffna for two weeks.

Rest was history. Continuous very successful operations against common enemy, LTTE , Indian Marine Commandoes earned respect of IPKF troops.

Lt Aravind Singh

receiving his gallantry

medal MVC from HE

the President

of India in 1988 .

Commandoes action in Jaffna lagoon earned them with gallantry medals. Aravind was awarded with Maha Vir Chakra, (MVC), second highest Gallantry medal of India, highest awarded to an Indian Naval Officer during IPKF operations. He was the youngest to receive MVC in Indian Navy history. His deputy Anoop was awarded with Vir Chakra (Vir C).

The experience I gained by working with these brave officers and sailors of Indian Navy helped us a lot when we raised our owned Maritime Special Force, Special Boats Squadron in 1993.

Today Indian Navy Marine Commandoes ( MARCOS) considered as one of the best Naval Special Forces of the World.

The few, The Fearless. - motto of MARCOS

Lt Anoop Varma, VrC retired from Indian Navy prematurely and joined Merchant Navy to rose up to Merchant Navy Captain. Lt Aravind Singh, MVC, NM remained with MARCOS for long years and ensure it reach World-class and retired from Indian Navy with rank of Commodore.

I salute these officers and sailors of Indian Navy for coming to help us during difficult times to protect Sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country.

(The writer, retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff in Sri Lanka )