Sri Lanka: Sigiriya was constructed by Afro-Egyptians - New Documentary

A new documentary in which English version was published a few days ago claimed that the Afro-Egyptians in Egypt were behinds the massive construction on the rock in Sigiriya thousands of years ago. Sigiriya can be described as one of the steps taken by the Afro-Egyptians who designed and engineered the great pyramids in Egypt to spread their technology around the world. After creating the pyramids, they travelled around the world and shared their technology with different countries.

Sigiriya, one of most tourist attractions in Sri Lanka, is an ancient rock fortress located in the northern Matale District near the town of Dambulla in the Central Province in the island nation. The name refers to a site of historical and archaeological significance that is dominated by a massive column of rock nearly 200 metres (660 ft) high.

According to the three and half hours long documentary directed by Fehmi Krasniqi, “the extraordinary Sigiriya, there is no original staircase from the ground to access it. The first metal staircase was installed in 1900 and it did not go all the way up. How did workers get there? And how were they able to transport the material and food? How were these notches made on the wall of the granite cliff? Huge rocks placed all around and have the most bizarre tool marks, which can't be explained. For example look at these rocks. It literally has hundreds of small cubes cut out of it. And on the top we even have a larger cube cutout as those someone wanted to sit there. This is not just a theory. We have actually evidence in front of our eyes.”

“Look here. We don't see individual chisel marks. We see long snake like winding tool marks which are continues. This tools marks reminds us of scooping ice cream out of a container. Ancient builders must have used similar technology to scoop out granite like ice cream. How were 3 million red clay bricks carried up? “

“In Sigiriya, the rock was cut on the side to give it the shape we see today. At the top of the rock, there was a step pyramid built with red sandstone bricks. A granite swimming pool was built, with a throne to contemplate the unique landscape. The gardens were built with the meter, the sacred triangle and the Golden rectangle. The entire site is oriented in the same way as in Tikal, (in Guatemala).”

However, the ancient Sri Lankan chronicle the Culavamsa, this site was selected by King Kashyapa (477 – 495 CE) for his new capital. He built his palace on the top of this rock and decorated its sides with colourful frescoes.

But this new documentary is scientifically trying to prove the real picture of the history which unfortunately does not teach in any school or university.

“The truth is that this mysterious and greatly developed civilization was Egypt. If there is an obscured truth, it is that this Egypt was Negro. They discovered solar energy. Without solar energy, there would have been no great pyramid,” the documentary narrated.

“Afro-Egyptians discovered that the Earth was round, and they were the first to have travelled and explore it up and down. Whenever a civilization was brought into contact with Egypt, temples arose, and that civilization was propelled forward. A myth was born: that of cut stone. Humanity was built with all forms of concrete and not with cut stone. The ancient history of Egypt, Africa, Asia and America must be fully rewritten.”

“They are in Egypt. With chemistry and physics, math and geometry in tandem, Negro Egypt allowed us to build temples, streets, houses, sports stadiums, enough to build humanity. They laid the pillars of science, the first alphabet, art, philosophy, medicine and religions. They are at the origin of the cultures of the world.”

“They created the cultures of the world. That is the greatest mystery of humanity!! Wherever they settled, they built a temple and later a city was born. Let's ask the right question.”

“Should we put an end to the mystery of the pyramids maintained by some Egyptologists? Egypt has an important task, that of preserving the cradle of humanity. It is the duty of all countries to help because if you do not have a past you will not have a future.”

“Imhotep was the greatest scientist of humanity, and the Negroes of Africa gave their knowledge, chemistry, architecture, geometry, mathematics, to all other peoples. And in return what did they receive as a reward? Centuries of slavery, suffering, misery, massacres and it never ends!! The looting and insult to Africa continue today. What if we finally all share our riches? It's time for humanity to mature.”



