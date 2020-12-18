Tribute to Gray Dolphin of Indian Navy

He served in one of the most difficult appointments in Indian Navy with excellent record, the Naval Adviser at Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

by Admiral Ravindra C. Wijegunaratne

I was watching NDTV news on my cable TV two days back. One news appeared has shocked and saddened me. It says “ Vice Admiral Shrikant of Indian Navy died of Covit- 19 complications at Delhi Army Cantonment base hospital”.

Shrikant was a dear friend. Outstanding Officer from his batch at National Defence Academy, Kurukshetra, Pune, India and joined Indian Navy Submarine Arm more than 38 years ago.He was due to retire on 31st Dec 2020, on reaching 60 years of age.

My close association with him started in 2010, when Major General Mano Perera (now retired) and myself did one and half months long Senior Executive Course at Near East Asia Centre (NEA Centre) at National Defence University, Washington DC, USA. Then Captain Shrikant and an another Indian diplomat were the students from India. We stayed in Holiday Inn hotel, next to Pentagon. Our rooms were large with small pantry for self cooking facilities.

I was delighted. I practiced my cooking skills with Victuals brought from super market close by and invited our Indian friends also to taste with glass of wine. Mano was with his wife Thila, who sadly passed away four months ago. Shrikant joined us with a wine bottle that evening had long conversations.

Next week Shrikant invited us to his room. My cooking was no match to Shrikant’s preparations. He had all Indian masala powders what he required for preparation of delicious Indian dishes, sent by his wife.

Our friendship continued thereafter. He was a much respected Submarine Commander, most of his naval life living in cramped submarines with limited fresh water supplies and basic food supply. He was living with his crew in restricted living space, remaining underwater, patrolling Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal , protecting his country from sea borne enemies. His dedication, commitment, hard work and patriotism was an example to all his juniors in Indian Navy. Ultimately, he reached the most respected position among Submariners of Indian Navy, the “ Gray Dolphin”, the senior most Submariner of Indian Navy.

As rightly explained, his jet - black hair and mustache also turned gray by that time.

He was a mentor and role model to his junior submariners.

His achievements on commanding surface ships also excellent. His work in 2009/10 as Commanding Officer INS Delhi, indigenously built Guided missile Destroyer at “ Indian counter-piracy task group” off coast of Somalia was highly appreciated by maritime fraternity.

He served in one of the most difficult appointments in Indian Navy with excellent record, the Naval Adviser at Indian High Commission in Islamabad, Pakistan.

When I met him last year, for the last time before his untimely demise, he was the Commandant of National Defence College, New Delhi, the highest Military training institute of India, which offers MPhil ( Defence and Strategic Studies) degree for senior Indian Military officers, Indian Diplomats, Indian civil services officers and senior officers of friendly foreign countries. Sri Lanka has two officers in each course (one year long) and Vice Admiral Shrikant has groomed them to be better senior administrators. His dedication and commitment was fine example to his student officers.

In playing fields, he was a top Golfer of Indian Navy. I am thankful to him for inspiring me to teach my son this beautiful game at Indian Army Golf Club at Delhi cantonment under highly qualified coach at very young age and always very happy of my son’s golfing achievements.

He was ready wholeheartedly to give maximum support to start our own National Defence College in Sri Lanka, which is going to a reality soon at beautifully renovated mansion, Mumtaz Mahal at Colombo 3, the former official residence of Parliament speaker. We are going to miss him as a guest lecturer to our National Defence College.

We lost great friend to Sri Lankan Military and dear friend to me personally.

The Indian Defence Minister, Shri Rajnath Singh tweeted "Deeply pained at the untimely and sudden demise of DG Seabird, Vice Admiral Srikant. “ . The MoD and the Indian Navy will always remember his stellar contributions and remarkable service to the nation. ” My deepest condolences to his bereaved family and friends. Om Shanti!."

Former Indian Defence Minster and now the Finance Minister of India Shrimathi Nirmala Sitharaman tweeted “Sad to know that the Director General of Project Seabird Vice Admiral Srikant has passed away. Earlier, as Inspector General Nuclear Safety & Commandant of NDC, he set high bench marks in service. @indiannavy has lost a fine officer. Condolences to his family and friends.”

We extend our condolences to his beloved wife Sudha and only daughter Shraddha.

Dear Sir, please Rest In Peace.

(The writer was retired from Sri Lanka Navy and Former Chief of Defence Staff In Sri Lanka)



