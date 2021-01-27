China to donate 300000 COVID-19 vaccine to Sri Lanka

China and Sri Lanka enjoy historical friendship and have always been strongly supporting each other including the joint fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Responding to recent request by the Sri Lankan government, China has decided to donate 300k coronavirus vaccine doses to Sri Lanka to jointly fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, although the production capacity of the vaccine is still limited compared with the huge domestic and international demand, the Chinese embassy in Colombo said in a press statement.

The vaccine doses are expected to be handed over to Sri Lankan side in mid-February after the due procedures in both ends are completed.

The vaccine is manufactured by the China National Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd (Sinopharm), a leading vaccine manufacturer in the world with a revenue of nearly RMB yuan 400 billion (US dollar 62 billion) in 2018. The Sinopharm vaccine has already passed the phase three trials in several countries with 79-86% effective at preventing COVID-19 infection, 99.52% neutralizing antibodies and 100% preventing severe and moderate disease. As an inactivated vaccine, it better ensures the safety of vaccines, and could be easily stored and transported at a regular fridge temperature (2-8 degrees Celsius).

The vaccine has received approval for public use in the UAE, Serbia, Egypt, Bahrain, Jordan, Iraq, Pakistan and China etc. By 26th January, over 20 million Sinopharm doses have been administered across the world with no reports of serious adverse reactions. Foreign state leaders including the Seychelles President, Bahrain Prime Minister, Jordan Prime Minister, the UAE Vice President and Prime Minister, and Serbian Health Minister etc have received the jabs.

"The Embassy would like to take this opportunity to extend our most sincere solidarity and best wishes to the Sri Lankan people, and reiterate China’s commitment to jointly build a community of shared future for mankind," the press statement further noted.