Spiritual Politics in World - Is It Utopian Expectation?

Many people also wonder as to what is spiritual politics. Certainly, it is not religion or caste oriented politics. No less a person than Mahatma Gandhi advocated sort of spiritual politics, where non violence, truth and probity in public life would be the central theme.

by N.S.Venkataraman

In all countries in the world, whether democracies or dictatorial regimes or feudal systems, politicians and consequently politics have been marked by rivalries, sinister moves to downplay others and in many cases favourtism, corruption and nepotism. Even highly developed countries like USA, Japan, Britain are not exceptions to such prevailing political scenario.

The recent Presidential election in USA, which country is generally viewed as having one of the best democratic systems in the world , more than clearly reveal how politics has descended to abysmally low level . A former Prime Minister of Japan was accused of indulging in corrupt practices and court verdict went against him. So many other similar examples can be readily shown in almost all countries in the world these days, clearly pointing to the need to reform politics across the world.

In such world scenario, one film actor in India who is 70 year old and still acting, declared that he would start a political party to fight for the concept of spiritual politics and would practice spiritual politics if and when elected in the forthcoming election. However, before the announced date of starting the political party, this actor took a U turn and said that he would not start the political party in view of his poor health conditions , though his poor health conditions was known much earlier. By this act of the actor, the discussion on spiritual politics took the shape of a cinematic style comedy !

Nevertheless, the concept of spiritual politics caught the imagination of many people who want clean politics. However, the concept of spiritual politics has also raised doubts and misgivings , making many people wonder as to whether spiritual politics is possible at all in the present conditions in the world and they think it can only be a mirage.

Many people also wonder as to what is spiritual politics. Certainly, it is not religion or caste oriented politics. No less a person than Mahatma Gandhi advocated sort of spiritual politics, where non violence, truth and probity in public life would be the central theme. Though Mahatma Gandhi advocated this concept, he did not have the opportunity to experiment with this idea and prove it’s worth in practice, as he had never been in charge of the government.

In such circumstances, one need not be considered to be wrong if he would think that spiritual politics, where honesty in purpose and action at the highest level amongst the politicians, should be the goal that the world should seek to achieve.

In the past, some ardent thinkers have advocated world government, where one government would rule the entire world, as the ultimate solution to resolve the conflicts in the world and promote lasting peace. Mr. C. Rajagopalachari, former Governor General of India , Dr. S. Radhakrishnan, former President of India and a well known academician and Mr. Jayaprakash Narain, a towering political leader in India also advocated the concept of world government in the past.

Many people think that this concept of borderless world could never be achieved and perhaps, not thought to be possible even by those who advocated it. Nevertheless, this concept has it’s own merits and value , as this advocacy would give a sense of direction to the world thought process in a positive way.

In several fields, many targets have not been achieved but setting such targets have provided a sense of purpose and motivation to those involved.

In a similar way, setting spiritual politics as a target for the world need not be straightaway ridiculed as impossible goal or an utopian view. On the other hand, setting such target would certainly provide a new bench mark to the world civilization.

There have been many worthy philosophers and thinkers in all countries who have been demanding probity in public life and truth in thoughts and actions . Every great religion have advocated this but this has not happened. This does not mean that the philosophy espoused by these religions and thinkers are unrealistic.

It is high time that the United Nations Organisation should ponder seriously on the subject of spiritual politics and give a lead to the world in debating about the possibility and methodology of achieving spiritual politics. Certainly, this concept should be the ultimate standard for the world civilization.

Possibly, a worldwide movement must be launched to promote the concept of spiritual politics, that would create an appropriate and progressive climate to achieve this lofty goal.