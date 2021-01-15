Sri Lanka: Who really failed the country?

President Rajapaksa's response, we believe, in this instance was correct. The said parliamentarian and others are ruthlessly criticizing the President not out of love for the country but to cover up their failure.

Editorial

Various parties have been making various statements regarding the lame and noisy criticism against the President Gotabaya Rajapaksa by the Member of Parliament Harin Fernando in Parliament a few days ago. Some so-called political intellectuals see Harin's actions as heroic. They also publicly criticize the President's response.

Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye.”

But we see this MP's story as a stupid act of a donkey pretending to be a horse. How beautiful would our democracy be if so many of these people realized that the lips of a donkey do not fit into the mouth of a horse? There is no political future for cowardly criticism that has no alternative to mobilize the mass correctly. There are many such donkeys in the guise of horses in the political community of this country. None of these morally and intellectually corrupted people has a political vision but sleight to sell their body-politics and deceive the people. They, many sources reaffirmed, are a part of the post-human community joyriding with cannabis.

President Rajapaksa's response, we believe, in this instance was correct. The said parliamentarian and others are ruthlessly criticizing the President not out of love for the country but to cover up their failure. The group similarly criticized former President Maithripala Sirisena for having a political feud with them and knocking them to the ground. The mistake of President Sirisena was that he kept silence without responding appropriately to such people and their shortsighted political seduction. Consequently, the good deeds he did was rigorously replaced by those criticisms and created a misleading image by hammering his reputation.

Forget about the nation-state, an undisciplined man cannot manage even a family. The key tool for developing discipline is to master the discipline of the language you speak. But many young parliamentarians in Sri Lankan politics are looking for nothing but empty publicity for their vulgar and noisy talks. They do not have the knowledge or the will to develop a nation-state. Many of these people are intellectually corrupt and morally bankrupt. It is time for them to realize that the pleasures of smoking a cannabis cigar during darkness shall lead not to lead a nation but to the abyss. They actively proved that they were empty men who were not only failed themselves but the country at large.

Alas! This parliamentarian suddenly awakens and remembered the cross and faith in God, a few months after he was asked to change his constituency. He is now a political figure in the constituency where the majority of Catholics live. When his father warned that terrorists were going to bomb churches and hotels if he is a man of humanity he would have used the social media tools he used to slander his political opponents to aware the public. Instead, like a furless dog hid its tale in the face of uncertainly, following his father's advice he secured his life in a safe house to watch the brutality of modern-day barbarians who were used distorted religious scriptures as a tool to suck innocents’ lives. Gentleman, what is the real curse?

As the son of God, Jesus the Nazarene preached, "let any one of you who is without sin be the first to throw a stone at her." Unfortunately, there are no such saints in politics or parliament in this country. There are a bunch of hypocrites who obstruct a leader when he trying to deliver meaningful contributions for the betterment of the country. Such hypocrites, who are lost in a political path to winning the will of the people, must first throw stones at their souls. Time to recall the verse of the Holy Bible as this young parliamentarian all of sudden started taking refuge at God, “Thou hypocrite, first cast out the beam out of thine own eye; and then shalt thou see clearly to cast out the mote out of thy brother's eye.”