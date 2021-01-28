Sri Lanka: Yet another corrupt deal or attempt to enhance national security?

The local newspaper reported that with the money going to use for the deal, it is possible to buy a better quality fighter helicopter.

by a Special Correspondent

Sri Lanka Air Force is famous for alleged corruption cases though none of those cases was ended finding justice to stop recurrence through due process of the common law. We are sad people in an unfortunate nation. Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) is preparing to hand over three Russian-made MI24 fighter helicopters to an unqualified company to overhaul and service life extension, local newspapers reported. To justify it, an old tender has been revived.

One of the helicopters for overhauling under this deal is reported to cost US $ 5.4 million. Accordingly, the total cost of this transaction is US $ 16.2 million.

According to the file prepared for this tender, the title of the tender is named as CAPITAL OVERHAUL AND SERVICE LIFE EXTENSION OF SAH….MI35P (MI 35V/ MI35P) HELICOPTER OF SRI LANKA AIR FORCE. However, the file was given tender identification number as, AHQ/15/FR/M24/1008, raising suspicions that any fraud was involved, sources said. Apparently, the history in such an important state apparatus has shown to humanity the true power of corrupt intermediaries and corrupt officials.

According to the reports, the Russian Helicopters holding has developed a common standard for Mi-24 modernization designated as Mi-35P. The Mi-35P has received the OPS-24N-1L observation-sight system with a third-generation long-wave matrix thermal imager, TV camera, and laser rangefinder.

However, when the tenders called for this deal in 2015, Ukrainian and Belarusian companies were submitted their bids but the tender will be awarded to 558 Aircraft Repair Plant Joint Stock Company (558 ARP). However, it is reported that this company, unfortunately, does not have the authentic Mil Design Bureau certification required for this overhaul and service life extension. The Mil Design Bureau is one of the world's leading developers of helicopters, with particular expertise in heavy-lift helicopters where these MI series were designed and produced. If a third party is interested in overhauling and service life extension of any of Russian helicopters, the party must be obtained the necessary approval

According to sources, a team of security experts from Russia a few months ago checked the lifetime of these three helicopters and confirmed their flight time for another four years. That means these helicopters could fly till 2023. But, for some mysterious reason, this outdated tender was awarded to a particular company without considering the evaluation by the experts.

From Advertising to Defence

The local newspaper reported that with the money going to use for the deal, it is possible to buy a better quality fighter helicopter.

Meanwhile, sources in the Ministry of Defense in Moscow, Russia pointed out that a businesswoman who had been engaged in advertising activities for some time has been involved in arms deals in Sri Lanka. The woman has started dealing with a Russian company that was the subject of much controversy during the previous government. As a first step, attention is being paid to procure a significant number of tanks “required” by the Sri Lanka Army.

During the previous government, some companies tried to make armed deals with this Russian company, but many of those deals were highly corrupt and had to be withdrawn due to public protest. US sanctions have been imposed on some of these companies for a variety of reasons. The damage to the country’s reputation and the people caused by such fraudulent middlemen and middlewomen engaged in such corrupt dealings is an urgent issue to be addressed.