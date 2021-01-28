Union Assurance Awarded for Excellence in Integrated Reporting for 2020

Reaffirming its commitment to the value of transparency, accountability and integrity while maintaining an exceptional financial track record, Union Assurance PLC was awarded among the 10 Best Integrated Reports at the 2020 CMA Excellence in Integrated Reporting Awards, organized by the Institute of Certified Management Accountants of Sri Lanka.

The Awards are based on a detailed evaluation of Annual Reports, conducted across the whole gamut of Sri Lanka’s Private and Public Sector Organizations. The evaluation criteria, carried out as per the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) framework, assesses how well an organization has consolidated its strategy, governance, performance and prospects to create long lasting and sustainable value that accounts for all stakeholder needs.

Union Assurance is the oldest private life insurer in Sri Lanka, and is a member of the John Keells Group, Sri Lanka’s largest listed conglomerate. Union Assurance completes over three decades of success in the industry with a market capitalization of Rs. 18 Bn, a Life Fund of Rs. 41 Bn and a Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) of 447% as at November 2020. Set to empower the Sri Lankan Dream, Union Assurance offers Life Insurance solutions that cover education, health, protection, retirement, and investment needs of Sri Lankans. With 76 branches and an over 3000-strong workforce, Union Assurance continues to invest in people, products, and processes to remain agile and responsive to emerging changes in the Life Insurance industry.