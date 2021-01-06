We will not tolerate any offence of subversion – Hong Kong Govt. on arresting lawyers

These persons are suspected to have violated the offence of subversion under the National Security Law.

The Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Government will not tolerate any offence of subversion. The Police will combat such offence with full efforts in accordance with the law.

According to the official statement issued by the Hong Kong government, the Police took action specifically targeting active players who organised, planned, committed or participated in acts of subversion, and arrested over 50 persons today (January 6) in accordance with the law.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE MESSAGE BY Hong Kong Secretary for Security John Lee

These persons are suspected to have violated the offence of subversion under the National Security Law. Through plotting the plans of the so-called "35-plus" and the "10-step mutual destruction scheme", and conducting the so-called "primary election" among themselves, these arrestees are suspected to have conspired to obtain 35 or more seats at the Legislative Council (LegCo) with a view to recklessly and wilfully voting down all the funding applications from the Government to the LegCo and the Budget, forcing the resignation of the Chief Executive, as well as bringing the HKSAR Government to a complete standstill. The whole plan sought to paralyse the Government and seriously interfere in, disrupt and undermine the performance of government duties and functions, and compel the Central People's Government and the HKSAR Government.

Article 22 of the National Security Law has clearly stipulated that a person who organises, plans, commits or participates in acts by any unlawful means with a view to subverting the State power, seriously interfering in, disrupting or undermining the performance of duties and functions in accordance with the law by the body of power of the HKSAR shall be guilty of an offence.

The Secretary for Security, Mr John Lee, said, "The HKSAR Government will not tolerate any offence of subversion. The operation of the National Security Department of the Police today has only targeted active players who are suspected of organising, planning, committing or participating in subversion. These persons were arrested for investigation in accordance with the law. The operation does not involve people who played a passive role or only voted in the so-called 'primary election'. The Security Bureau strongly reaffirms and fully supports the Police's operation, which is resolute and professional."

Mr Lee added, "The '35-plus' plan and the '10-step mutual destruction scheme' involve a vicious plot which seeks to undermine the performance of government duties and functions and paralyse the HKSAR Government in an organised, planned, reckless and wilful manner. The '10-step mutual destruction scheme' proposes that, through massive riots on the streets and other measures, Hong Kong society will come to a standstill, and together with international political and economic sanctions, 'genuine mutual destruction' could be achieved. If this vicious plot succeeds, the society, economy and people's livelihood will be severely hindered and undermined, and Hong Kong will face again a turbulent situation or even unimaginable catastrophe."

Endangering national security is a serious crime. The National Security Law clearly stipulates offences endangering national security. The HKSAR Government will take resolute enforcement action to achieve a deterrent effect.

Following is the transcript of remarks by the Secretary for Security, Mr John Lee, at a media session after attending the Legislative Council meeting today (January 6):

Reporter: Mr Lee, what exactly is the legal basis and evidence for arresting all the 50 pro-democracy figures under the National Security Law? Is it now against the National Security Law to try to win the majority in LegCo and also to plan to veto Government Budget? Also, what do you say about the 600 000 people who voted in the "primary", did they also potentially violate the National Security Law?

Secretary for Security: First of all, the operation today targets the active elements who are suspected to have been involved in the crime of overthrowing or interfering, seriously destroying the Hong Kong Government's legal execution of duties. We are talking about taking action against the active elements. The operation today does not involve other non-active elements including those who voted in the so-called primary election. I have explained that the people involved are suspected of making use of what they called a "35-plus" plan and a "10-step mutual destruction scheme" to in some way paralyse the Hong Kong Government. They aimed to get 35 or more seats in the LegCo through something they have organised as a "primary", so that once they have achieved their goal, they will veto regardless of the actual content of the Government Budget, so as to create a situation that the Chief Executive has to resign and the Government stops functioning. This is to paralyse the Government. They have a "10-step mutual destruction plan" in which they will be mobilising mass-scale riots in streets together with other actions to in some way paralyse the society. Coupled with international sanctions, the plan is to create mutual destruction, so that the society as a whole, using their words "jump the cliff". The plot is to cause such mutual destruction that, if successful, this "10-step mutual destruction" plan will result in serious damage to society as a whole. That is why the Police's action today is necessary.