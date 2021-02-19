Book Reviews: Scattered Mind During Covid Time

Name of book: Visual Log of Scattered Mind During Covid Time

Written by: by Proteek Mandal, Kolkata, India

Reviewed by: Anwar A Khan, Dhaka, Bangladesh

Title of the book review: King of Glory of Domain of Visual Art

Today, I’m going to review a book on visual art which I have read for the first time in a lifetime. Bear in mind, I’m not saying you should take a lifetime to read them. The more of them you read, the more benefits you’ll gain from the books, and thus, the more mind expanding ideas you’ll be able to apply directly to your life.

It’s a must-read for anyone living in the current connection with COVID-19 malady that has already claimed millions human lives across the world. The writer – Proteek Mandal uses many significant images to make us to fathom about the very gigantic crisis times we have been crossing through this unwarrantedbunk of keeping us in locked down in berth.

About the book and its author

It is highly unusual or exceptional or remarkablebook on the domain of visual art in English. The writer – Proteek Mandal is a ‘visual artist, photographer, scenographer, musician and historian. He started his career as a Film Editor and Programme Director at a few popular television channels during the early millennium and creating independent video productions for Bengali rock bands, before traversing into photography.’

‘With a belief of democratizing art and opening up the opportunity of art for all, he co-founded Amahtorp Art Foundation to promote new, unsung and unseen artists of unconventional and new global art form.’

For all ages and cultures, this eye-opening journey through the images of the visual art is the word-for-word cinematic rendition of this illustrated book published by Amahtorp Art Foundation in collaboration with EkushShatak, Kolkata, India.

It is a book which is occurring or distributed over widely spaced and irregular intervals in time or space on what a communication is about; the information conveyed or area of interest of uncommon in nature. It is thought-provoking – ocular - combination of lenses at the viewing end of optical instruments.

One of the great things about writing (and reading) is that it allows me to briefly become someone who, in real life, I will never be. I’m not a painter or a photographer, but I am fascinated by those people because they have a superpower that will forever lie beyond my reach. A painting or photograph can instantly accomplish what, for a writer, requires whole squadrons of words on a page to do. The author’s meaning is encoded in a series of symbols the brain must first decipher, but a masterful image has an immediate effect, like an adrenaline shot to the heart. Proteek Mandal’s book is such a kind of creativeness radically distinctive and without equal.

Books about painters and photographers take us inside their minds, offering access to a different way of seeing and thinking. The best of these provides more than a temporary shift, forever altering the way we see and think about the world. Here’s a book of stories about artists andphotographers that rewired my own brain and let me, however briefly, become a person with image power.

Reading it puts you inside the mind of a young brilliant writer—finely attuned to the details of his lens of eyes, his environment, and his craft—who has captured something settling on art forms and grapples with what he’s discovered. The discovery in the story is more interesting and subtle than the one in the visual art version.

Proteek’s shifting perspectives illuminate life inside like the Sultan’s Royal Workshopat a time when centuries of Eastern idealized painting traditions are beginning to be challenged by Western notions of individual portraiture. By inhabiting the minds and hands of painters trained over the course of a lifetime to evoke the beauty of the world in a series of perfect, tiny brushstrokes, Pamuk allows you to see their art their way.

Proteek Mandal has succeeded admirably in reaching out to a broad audience, and in shining more light on a major event in visual art form. According to him, “Having travelled India and Europe for fashion and architecture photography, the pandemic posed a challenge in practicing his original medium of visualization giving him an opening into a far more expressive medium of line art. ln this journey of exploring visual art, he has mentored and taught several young photographers and visual artists of India.”

Proteek might be equally as famous for his succinct, powerful one-liners over the years of his life. This book is a collection of some of the best images and their contents he has included in his books, including, “The main thing is to keep the main thing the main thing.”

These are the words that covey personally found most inspiring, all gathered in one place. It also includes some delightful and inspiring pictures.

Proteek Mandal has succeeded admirably in reaching out to a broad audience, and in shining lighter on a major event in visual art form. According to him, “Having travelled India and Europe for fashion and architecture photography, the pandemic posed a challenge in practicing his original medium of visualization giving him an opening into a far more expressive medium of line art. ln this journey of exploring visual art, he has mentored and taught several young photographers and visual artists of India.”

Proteek might be equally as famous for his succinct, powerful one-liners over the years of his life. This book is a collection of some of the best images and their contents he has included in it including, “The main thing is to keep the main thing as the main thing.”

Proteek’s book would serve well as primer for beginning art students for its far-reaching historical scope and theme-based approach, though a student would need supplemental material to address contemporary art forms and the contributions of a broader group of artists.

Reviewers like me gives Proteek’s book five out of five stars. Proteek Mandal also deserves an extolment from the reviewer for producing this originative book on ocular logarithm characterized by grandeur.

-The End –

The reviewer is an independent political analyst based in Dhaka, Bangladesh who also writes on politics, political and human-centred figures, current and international affairs