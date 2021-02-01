Lanka Courier magazine launched

Following Press Release by Lanka Courier Editorial Team

We are pleased to announce the launch of our new monthly magazine, Lanka Courier. The magazine focuses on Sri Lanka's foreign and domestic policies to protect and enhance the national interests of the Island nation in the Indian Ocean.

Though, Lanka Courier aims to priorities political, social, economic, cultural, and other pertinent issues in Sri Lanka, it has not excluded the importance of regional and international contemporary matters.

Disseminating candid information to the general public and interested parties has become a major challenge in current socio-political context where the fundamental objectives of mass communications have been questioned.

To find an alternative to this social complexity whilst protecting and promoting rationality of governing referring to a sovereign state's goals and ambitions, be they economic, military, cultural, or otherwise, a team of volunteers of policymakers, writers, and analysts, were offered these pages to pen in culminating Lanka Courier. It is the humble beginning of an ambitious publication.

Lanka Courier in its inaugural issue focuses on Sri Lanka's foreign policy, detailing the modern history and current trends as well as emerging challenges that needs to be overcome.

In an exclusive interview with the current Secretary to the Ministry of External Affairs, Admiral (Prof.) JayanathColombage, he focused on the basic structure of Sri Lanka's foreign policy which at the moment is being redesigned and re-engineeredin order to streamline the country’s national interests.

Lanka Courier seeks to serve the broader national interests of Sri Lanka, providing an important impetus for the formulation and promulgation of steady national policies based on civil and intellectual differences, mutual respects and mutual acceptances.

In this maiden issue Lanka Courier has offered a special space to Presidential initiatives. Known as “Discussion in the Village” (Gama SamagaPilisandara) President Gotabaya Rajapaksa is visiting remote and rural areas to listen the social-economic difficulties directly from the people living in these areas. It demonstrates the commitment and dedicationof a democratic leader who is intent on reshaping the traditional political culture in the country.

This non-profit and volunteer based initiative has undertaken with the objective of disseminating messages on national issues in Sri Lanka while paying attention to mutual sensitivity in regional and in the global context.

Lanka Courier edited by NilanthaIlangamuwa and RukshanaRizwie, both have earned decades-long experiences in journalism and public relations.

The print and digital version of the magazine was designed by DhammikaRajapaksha. Inaugural issue of Lanka Courier is available on the www.lankacourier.com. We welcome all our readers’ opinion, suggestions, and any form of feedback to improve this new endeavor. Readers can contact Lanka Courier editorial team at lankacourier@gmail.com.