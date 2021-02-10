Sri Lanka: Legal proceedings against 'Human Rights Pundit' Sooka

The impugned conduct of Ms. Yasmin Sooka was also complained to the United Nations and the European Union by Major General Sallay.

Reports from Court indicate that Sri Lankan Army officer Major General Suresh Sallay has instituted legal proceedings against Ms. Yasmin Sooka and the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP).

Ms. Yasmin Sooka headed an NGO called the International Truth and Justice Project (ITJP)

The plaint filed by Major General Suresh through his Attorney-at-Law, Mrs. Lakshika Bakmiwewa on 07 Feb, Colombo District court states that Ms. Sooka and the ITJP has issued various baseless and false information about Major General Sallay and has caused the same to be widely published, thereby causing damages to the character and reputation of Major General Sallay, who is well reputed in the fields of Global Security and Intelligence.

The plaint states that Ms. Sooka and the ITJP has failed to meet the demand of LKR 1 Billion in damages which was issued by Major General’s lawyers. The plaint further alleges that the conduct of Ms. Sooka and the ITJP is actuated with express malice and the said publication which is defamatory in nature, has paved way for elements sympathetic to the defeated cause to the LTTE to wage attempts on Major General Suresh’s life.

The impugned conduct of Ms. Yasmin Sooka was also complained to the United Nations and the European Union by Major General Sallay. Previously, Ms. Sooka and the ITJP had to apologized to a retired Sri Lanka brigadier for falsely publishing his image in one of the reports published in the ITJP website.