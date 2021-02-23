Sri Lanka: Shocking Documentary reveals LTTE’s Brutality on Children & Animals

A new video documentary, 'Truth Behind Courage' has been released today in multilingual. It has unearthed the brutality of Liberations Tigers of Tamil Eelam (Tamil Tigers) on Tamil children and animals in Sri Lanka.

The documentary shows how LTTE members used explosives such as TNT to kill thousands of dogs and goats in the North and East of Sri Lanka. This is the first time in almost 11 years since the end of the conflict in Sri Lanka, the true picture of the LTTE which is prescribed as the world's most dangerous terrorist organization have been exposed.

The documentary based on video evidence provided by former LTTE members highlights the plight of the Tamil people under the LTTE. The documentary also traces the tragic lives of children abducted by the LTTE from Tamil families in the area.

'Truth Behind Courage' was produced and distributed by Lanka Courier, an independent and non-profit media initiative.