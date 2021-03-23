Kamala Harris, the Deep State’s Dream President

With Biden barely aware of his surroundings, it is mere child’s play to foist Harris into the leadership role

by Robert Bridge

In what may become the most unexpected and, perhaps, unwanted political comebacks in American political history, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who never inspired much confidence on the 2020 presidential campaign trail, may soon find herself, through default, the next president of the United States. Should the world start praying for Joe Biden’s continued good health?

As U.S. President Joe Biden enters the ninth week of his ‘shadow presidency’ without a single press conference under his belt, while uttering absolute nonsense when forced to speak, the possibility of Vice President Kamala Harris assuming the reins of power – exactly as many predicted would happen – is looking more likely with each passing day.

A shocking 47 percent of U.S. voters believe that “others” are making decisions for Biden behind the scenes, according to a Rasmussen poll. Could it be that Vice President Harris is the brains behind the duo, making the tough calls? That seems highly unlikely. As witnessed on the campaign trail that failed to excite the American imagination, Kamala Harris conspicuously lacks charisma, leadership qualities, and the diplomatic experience needed to navigate the White House through this time of crisis just weeks into Biden’s banana regime. Nevertheless, Harris is exactly the sort of ‘leader’ the powers behind the throne desperately want following four years of Donald Trump’s very hands-on presidency, which clipped the wings of the hawks, closed down the U.S. border to illegals and reinvested in U.S. manufacturing – the very pro-American developments that the globalists fear most.

In other words, with Biden barely aware of his surroundings, it is mere child’s play to foist Harris into the leadership role; indeed, the Democrats and the media will only be too relieved to see bumbling Biden sidelined lest his cognitive decline draw any further suspicion as to how such an incapacitated individual was able to garner more votes than any other presidential candidate in U.S. political history. Less than three months into the Biden presidency and that feat seems almost fantastical, and one that future historians will certainly have a lot to say about it. But I digress.

Robert Bridge, is an American writer and journalist.