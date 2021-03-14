Myanmar Also Going under China Point to Need for Quad

North Korea and Pakistan have exposed themselves to such conditions that they can never get rid of China’s control for several decades to come.

by N.S.Venkataraman

China forcibly entered Tibet , then an independent country, a few decades back and violently suppressed the protest by the Tibetans. Now, it exercises a vice like grip over Tibet and is putting down the voice of freedom in Tibet with the ruthlessness that it is known for .The world is remaining silent about China’s aggression in Tibet , making one suspect that the world is largely self centered and do not want to fight for cause.

Domination over Pakistan and North Korea :

The next attempt to satisfy the expansionist greed of China was made with regard to North Korea and Pakistan, where too it has succeeded.

While there is an elected government in Pakistan, by entering into agreement with China with regard to One Belt One Road project and giving a free run to China ,Pakistan is now deeply debt ridden to China , which is now holding critical control over several mines and projects in China, apart from the critical Gwadar port.

North Korea is now under the control of a ruthless leader who is not much different from that of China’s leadership. The leadership of North Korea desperately need China’s support to survive in the face of the boycott by rest of the world.

North Korea and Pakistan have exposed themselves to such conditions that they can never get rid of China’s control for several decades to come.

Nepal and Sri Lanka - In the radar of China :

In the case of Nepal, China has now suffered a temporary set back, as the communist party in Nepal has split and judiciary in the country has asserted itself . However, China is likely to continue the efforts to browbeat Nepal and may bounce back to gain greater control over Nepal in the not distant future by fair or foul means, particularly due to weak economy of Nepal and it’s locational vulnerability to China.

Sri Lanka is another country, which has unwittingly driven itself to become a debt ridden country to China and the forced sacrifice of Sri Lanka to hand over the control of Hambantota port to China is too glaring to be ignored. However, it appears that Sri Lankan government is yet to learn about the need to save itself from China’s control. The slow intrusion of China into Sri Lanka continues unabated .

Support for Myanmar military junta :

The military in Myanmar which has over thrown the democratically elected government and is suppressing the protest movements in Myanmar with heavy force, is obviously enjoying the blessings of China for it’s misdemeanour. While UNO and a number of countries have condemned the Myanmar military which has taken over the government, it is conspicuous that China has not done so and gives an impression that it is tacitly supporting the military junta.

Myanmar is a poor developing country, though it has rich resources. At present, Myanmar is heavily dependent on China for trade and there is natural gas pipeline from Myanmar to supply natural gas to China which very much China needs.

Earlier, the democratically ruled Myanmar under the guidance of Aung San Suu Kyi was earnestly trying to resume relationship with other countries by encouraging overseas investments and collaboration which is not to China’s liking. Some people suspect that China could have encouraged the military in Myanmar to take over the government, to retain China’s control over Myanmar. It appears that China has done it’s job well !

China’s control over Sri Lanka is evident from the fact that Sri Lankan government has invited the Myanmar Junta’s minister ,which clearly indicates that Sri Lankan government is acting at the behest of China, as China wants to give a sort of legitimacy to the military take over of Myanmar.

India’s concern :

India is one country which is facing direct threat from China, which is already occupying thousands of kilometres of Indian territory. It is claiming Arunachal province in India as it’s own. China has decided to build a huge hydro electric project in Brahmaputra river in Tibet, which would seriously affect the flow of water to north eastern India that can upset the agricultural economy of the region .

In the earlier years of his Prime Ministership, Modi under estimated China’s greed or over estimated its strength just like his predecessors Jawaharlal Nehru and Atal Behari Vajpayee. Like them , Modi also tried to buy peace with China, which has been proved to be a futile attempt.

Now, Prime Minister Modi has no alternative other than facing the might of China with all the force at India’s command.

Why QUAD needed?

In such circumstances and with particularly China’s threat of taking over Taiwan at any time and cruelly putting down the protest in Hong Kong , the situation clearly point out to the need to build a counter force against China to protect the stability of Asia Pacific region . In view of such developments, the recent meeting of the Quadrilateral frame work (QUAD) by four countries namely USA, Japan, Australia and India has assumed significance and importance. Though the speeches made at the QUAD have been more focused on such mundane matter as equitable access to vaccine etc., no one can miss the point that QUAD is essentially aimed at forcing a halt to China’s aggression and expansionist greed and ambition.

Of course, China has clearly understood this and has said that exclusive blocs should not target third party. Here, the third party refers to China.

There is underlying fear all over the world that a day may come sooner or later, when the world would feel the heat from China’s aggressive postures.

There is already clear evidence for this. Apart from territorial aggression and attempts to dominate over the neighbouring countries, China is also slowly cornering the valuable wealth of the world , particularly in weak countries. The immediate example is that of China getting a strangle hold over the cobalt deposits of Democratic Republic of Congo ,which possesses more than 50% of the world’s cobalt reserves. Cobalt is an essential input material for production of lithium ion battery , which is necessary component of electric vehicles.

At one time, the world felt the heat of Hitler’s aggressive tactics and second world war happened .

The question is whether history will repeat itself with China now replacing Hitler and the QUAD association being activated and strengthened to face the likely onslaught of China in economic and military terms.

Obviously, QUAD is the most significant development in the present context.

The proof of the pudding is in the eating

QUAD would serve it’s purpose only if it would be able to create fear amongst the leadership of the dictatorial government in China that China cannot have it’s way in carrying out political , economic and military aggression.

Considering China’s present economic and military strength and the greed to become the super power of the world at any cost , the economic, military and political strength of the four QUAD partners are vitally needed.

Prime Minister Modi has clearly said that QUAD will become closer than ever before to ensure stability in Asia Pacific region.

Obviously, the success of QUAD would be judged by the ability of the QUAD partners to ensure safety of Taiwan from China’s onslaught, protection of freedom of citizens of Hong Kong and liberation of Tibet from China’s occupation .