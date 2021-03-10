Oprah’s opera, the Harry and Meghan show

An anachronism draws millions of TV viewers

by Raj Gonsalkorale

Oprah Winfrey's interview with Meghan and Harry pulls in 17.1 million viewers on CBS. Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, speak with Oprah Winfrey for a two-hour telecast on CBS

Prince Harry, the Duke of Sussex and Meghan the Duchess of Sussex are troubled individuals. One cannot but feel for them in their hour of reflection, tinged with more than a share of bitterness, anger, anguish and disappointment.

The Royal household in the UK is an anachronism, more to the rest of the world perhaps than to the UK itself. The popularity of Queen Elizabeth and generally the lustre that accompanies the Royalty, but, not forgetting the scandals that paradoxically humanises them, is a big draw to many in the UK, as well as to tourists who go there. The ongoing Royal opera earns plenty of money for the country.

Whilst not wishing to make any judgements or cast any aspersions on the dilemma faced by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex, and the Royal household in UK, it needs to be said that the attention given to them and the interest shown by millions of people throughout the world, very sadly dwarfs the interest that should be given by the very same people to the tragic situation faced by millions of people throughout the world. Some of these human tragedies are noted below

• The World Bank in its 2018 report states that The global extreme poverty rate was 9.2 percent in 2017. That is equivalent to 689 million people living on less than $1.90 a day. At higher poverty lines, 24.1 percent of the world lived on less than $3.20 a day and 43.6 percent on less than $5.50 a day in 2017.

• The US Centre for Disease Control says that Worldwide, 780 million people do not have access to an improved water source and an estimated 2.5 billion people lack access to improved sanitation (more than 35% of the world’s population)

• They also say that an estimated 801,000 children younger than 5 years of age perish from diarrhoea each year, mostly in developing countries. This amounts to 11% of the 7.6 million deaths of children under the age of five and means that about 2,200 children are dying every day as a result of diarrheal diseases

• The organisation Humanium says that today, education remains an inaccessible right for millions of children around the world. More than 72 million children of primary education age are not in school and 759 million adults are illiterate and do not have the awareness necessary to improve both their living conditions and those of their children.

• The WHO says that at least half of the world’s population cannot obtain essential health services and each year, large numbers of households are being pushed into poverty because they have to pay for health care out of their own pockets.

• The Wikipedia states that as per the latest reviewed country reports,the latest accepted revision reviewed on 7 February 2021, states that an estimated 150 million people are homeless worldwide. Habitat for Humanity estimated in 2015 that 1.6 billion people around the world live in "inadequate shelter

• According to the United Nations and UNICEF, one in five girls of primary-school age are not in school, compared to one in six boys. One factor accounting for this difference is the lack of sanitation facilities for girls reaching puberty. Girls are also more likely to be responsible for collecting water for their family, making it difficult for them to attend school during school hours.

• Trachoma is the world’s leading cause of preventable blindness and results from poor hygiene and sanitation. Approximately 41 million people suffer from active trachoma and nearly 10 million people are visually impaired or irreversibly blind as a result of trachoma 12. Trachoma infection can be prevented through increased facial cleanliness with soap and clean water, and improved sanitation.

This is the real world most people inhabiting it live in while some concern themselves with the plight of a few favoured and fortunate individuals who have basically brought their troubles on themselves as a consequence of their own actions.

It is perhaps time that more people gave some thought to the world that is full of unfortunate people, including women and children who, for no fault of theirs have been born into and are subjected to living conditions that are not suitable for any living being.