Rishi Sunak, the Miracle Man of Britain?

by Victor Cherubim

Mr. Sunak, HM Chancellor of the Exchequer, will deliver his first Budget since Britain’s departure from theEuropean Union today 03 March 2021. He is set not only to launch a Post Brexit fight backan European bid to “poach” lucrative share trading from the City of London, but also a “Post Pandemic” economy to create a nimbler approach to regulation.

We are told that he plans to announce a raft of new rules to help UK and in particular London Stock Market, compete with the rival business centres such as New York, Frankfurt, Amsterdam, and now Dublin. Among them we are told, is a new Stock Market listing regime focussed on innovation and technology.

Mr. Sunak is well known to be keen on City Regulation Reform. He has stated “We want to remain at the cutting edge to make sure London is an attractive place for people to raise capital. We want to make sure we are still competitive.”

Ball by ball commentary of a fictious Budget Statement

I want to take this opportunity to give the eager public an image of the contents in the Budget, as in today’s world many of our post COVID-19 ideas are imaginary.Many may feel imagination takes precedence, sometimes over reality. Perhaps, COVID -19 has changed our perception of reality?There are many in UKwho are puzzled at what is real, and what is fake, and hope for the best by taking “DammikaPeniya” as a cure for the pandemic.

An analysis of the Budget

Mr.Sunak strangely as it seems, has clobbered the very people he praised earlier, the Amazons and the eBay’s who kept the public happy, in fact “sane” during the pandemic homestay, by constantpurchases, thusclawing back the vast profit reserves of these conglomerates, by a Digital Tech Tax.

Mr.Sunak has fleeced the Deliveroo and Just Eat fast food delivery people who fed the vast majority of the public by ordering their supplies of “the meals on wheels” at home by charging a special Tax on the self-employed, who were previously exempt of the added tax burden on their undeclared earning.

Mr.Sunak took back by way of Tax Clawback for the unsatisfactory condition of delivered items like masks, sanitizers etc. from the very firms who had supplied health equipment which was ordered in haste and which the Labour Opposition has clamoured was unwarranted “waste in haste”.This purchase the Government and NHS had vouched had to be made at any cost from its cronies, who were the only viable and available suppliers, to control the rising tide of COVID-19 morbidity in the earliest stages of the pandemic. He gave with one hand and took it back from them in the other at leisure.

Mr.Sunak wentagainst traditional Conservative promise not to tax the rich but went further to levy a Corporation Tax on the very rich perhaps with an idea to hopefully returned in their next election Manifesto back to their Grandees.

Mr.Sunak made his post COVID-19 Budget a charade of giving some relief to the Under 25 year olds by allowing them Apprenticeship Training Allowance and claiming it back from these Training Bodies in tax revenue.

Mr. Sunak also provided Business Tax Relief to Employers in the Food and Catering and Hospitality Trade businesses, hoping to secure added tax revenue in the years ahead.

Mr. Sunak aware of the “old system” of going to the office to perform a day’s work and knowing it could not be sustained with the “new way” of working, half the time at home and half in office, allowed in zest the request of train operators and their maintenance departments, the opportunity to shut down rail lines during stated week days instead of the practice of closure for maintenance work only available during weekends, as the Rail lobby had requested there was more revenue from “staycasion” tourists weekend travel.

What then is the real Budget of the Chancellor?

The Chancellor is expected to raise some taxes and give away in his Budget today (03 March 2021) despite warnings from Conservative Grandees as well as Labour Opposition that any major giveaway could “choke” the recovery.

Mr.Sunak as everyone knows, is playing “Santa”. He will give with one hand and take back with the other. That ahead of his Budget which he kept promising will only be delivered today (03 March 2021) part perhaps, was (unintentionally) released in advance by his Business Energy Minister, Kwasi Kwarteng, and with a special video of the Chancellor, Rt.Hon. Rishi Sunak, M.P. through his journey in Parliament since appointed just over a year ago. It appears as commentators state as, “a nomination video for the Sports Personality of the Year,than something from a man preparing to level with his party and the country about the state of Britain’s finances following the COVID-19 crisis”. This could very well be an over imagination.

Mr. Rishi Sunak as all know, hails from South India, is married to a rich Indian’s daughter and is known to be the “bright boy of the class” who has the ambition to raise above to a position of even greater prominence, if he turns around the fortunes of the pandemic.