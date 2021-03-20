Sri Lanka: Cynics against Intelligence

Politics in this country is a strange game. Most of those in this game are behaving like the blue jackal. As the story goes, the gullible animals believed the jackal. But the truth made them know the real character.

Editorial

The Director of the State Intelligence Service, Major General Suresh Salley, has complained with the Criminal Investigation Department against MP Nalin Bandara. The reason for this is that this Member of Parliament is making a serious insult against the Director, SIS. We think, after reading both parties versions carefully, that the insult of this Member of Parliament has done irreparable harm to the aggrieved party. There is no alternative but to seek legal redress in the hope of justice based on fairness.

According to Nalin Bandara, the Director SIS maintained links with Saharan, the alleged mastermind of the 2019 Easter bombings, during his time at the Sri Lankan High Commission in Malaysia. Bandara further alleges that Suresh Salley had conspired with Saharan to carry out the terrorist attack that took place during the administration in which Nalin Bandara also represented.

Similar serious allegations were made by MPs Manusha Nanayakkara and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka, but there is no credible evidence to support any of these hideous allegations. These parliamentarians are abusing the power of immunity, saying any vulgarity without any responsibility and accountability and influencing the fundamental freedom of life.

It is disgraceful how these people are abusing their immunity in Parliament. Every citizen of this country is disgusted about that. The shameless habit of blaming someone else for covering up their failures without fulfilling their responsibilities seems to be a skill that many of these people were born with. We will have no country left if we do not work towards the end of this primitive culture of political vulgarism. These individuals must be held accountable not only outside Parliament but also within Parliament. If they cannot maintain the discipline required as public representatives, they should be sent to a rehabilitation centre for at least a year or so and taught the basic discipline needed to behave in front of a country.

It is not a new experience that the intelligence services of this country have become a victim of this unscrupulous political camp. Many intelligence officers in the country have been lost and permanently paralyzed due to their irresponsible behaviour. There are examples of this throughout history. The ugly behaviour of the MPs mentioned above can only be described as another incident in that unpleasant history.

Nalin Bandara has made his accusation in the form of a revelation made by a person who secretly witnessed the alleged conspiracy of Saharan and Major General Suresh to carry out the bombings. Nalin should take full responsibility for his statements as this is a serious issue not only related to individual rights ensured by the constitution of the country but also the matter of national security. The serious allegations made by him must be proved with evidence before the country and the people. That is how responsible politicians should behave.

But politics in this country is a strange game. Most of those in this game are behaving like the blue jackal. As the story goes, the gullible animals believed the jackal. But the truth made them know the real character.

If politicians like Manusha Nanayakkara, Field Marshal Fonseka, Nalin Bandara and Ashoka Abeysinghe are so interested in finding out about Saharan and his new mode of terrorism, why can’t they search the flight records of this terrorist? Why aren’t they requesting copies of official letters sent to Ranjith Madduma Bandara, who was the Minister of Law and Order by the then the Director SIS Senior DIG Nilantha Jayawardena? Then the country and the people will know whose negligence and indifference led to these attacks were. It is a heinous crime to ignore the basic methodology of knowing this truth and to make accusations against officials who have served the country.

Before writing this piece, Nalin Bandara was contacted by a member of our editorial board. We asked him if there was enough evidence to substantiate the allegations made by him against the Director of the State Intelligence Service. He carelessly responded by quoting something from a website. Other than that, he says he has no evidence or other independent information about the allegations. Oh, what a tragedy!

This is the nature of the response of someone who came as a representative of the people in the name of democracy. They think that they can cover up their mistakes by putting a lot of rubbish in the minds of the people. Their only public service is to socialize any filth that comes to their minds and to satisfy their selfish desires by assassinating government officials or other personalities for narrow publicity. Other than that, they do not have the brains or the feeling to mention anything important to the country.

Nalin Bandara and his gang, who schemed to assassinate the character of an officer and tarnished his self-esteem and embarrassed his family members, cannot be acquitted of their wrongdoings by assigning responsibilities to a third party. No one with the slightest sense of justice should support such insidious tactics. Only then will they be able to eradicate this vulgar political culture from society. That is the first step in real social reform.

The action taken by the Director of State Intelligence should be commended. Because there should be a national program to bring to justice those cynics who abuse the power of the people by disguising themselves as MPs. The damage to the country and the people can be minimized by taking appropriate action without delay. This is a part of restoring the foundation of national interest.