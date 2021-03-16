Sri Lanka: President Rajapaksa talks to Egypt Counterpart

The two leaders highlight Egypt’s role in fighting extremist thoughts and ideologies as well as Egyptian Al-Azhar’s leading role as 'the Islamic world’s beacon and the representative of true Islamic instructions'

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa hailed Egypt’s role in fighting terrorism as well as achieving security, stability and peace in the Middle East as he made a phone call on Tuesday to President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi.

Egyptian Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said in a statement that they addressed Egypt’s counter-terrorism efforts locally and regionally.

The leaders highlighted Egypt’s role in fighting extremist ideologies and thoughts as well as having highlighted Egyptian Al-Azhar’s leading role as “the Islamic world’s beacon and the representative of true Islamic instructions,” the statement read.

The presidents also discussed efforts to exchange information between their two countries in various fields, including efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic as well as terrorism as a significant challenge facing both Egypt and Sri Lanka.

El-Sisi expressed to Rajapaksa Egypt’s keenness in strengthening bilateral cooperation especially in economy and joint investments.

This comes in light of the mega projects Egypt is implementing and the developmental efforts it exerts, the statement added.

Rajapaksa also affirmed that his country is keen on enhancing its relations with Egypt, in various fields and international forums.

The two presidents' remarks on terrorism come two years after a major terrorist attack targeted hotels and churches celebrating Easter in Sri Lanka, killing more than 200 people.

Al-Azhar's Grand Imam Ahmed El-Tayyeb denounced the attack as inhumane and as a violation against the teachings of all religions.

No Egyptians were among the victims but the Egyptian authorities, including President El-Sisi, have condemned the incident. The president described the incident as an act against humanity.