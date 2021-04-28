to-add

Let India’s Morale Be Kept High in This Hour of Crisis

Sri Lanka Guardian April 28, 2021

What the governments need today from the politicians, critics and media are not destructive criticisms but constructive suggestions with an attitude of cooperation and support.

by N.S.Venkataraman

Those who have been tracking history over several centuries very well know that the world has been passing through   painful incidents and happy tidings alternately.  Neither the   sad events nor the good happenings last forever. Certainly, this present second wave crisis would too go away .

When  bad events take place such as a  virus as it is spreading now ,what is important is that the  morale of the people must be kept high and they should be fed with hopes that bright days would not be far away.  This is precisely what is needed now in India.

India is passing through  an unprecedented   COVID 19 second wave crisis. Prime Minister Modi himself  agrees that this second wave crisis has shaken the country. 

Every day, print and visual media highlight the scenes of crowded hospitals , inadequate beds for the patients , lack of oxygen and ventilators for those  in need of it and the exhausted doctors and para medical staff , who have been working day and night.    A few incidents of  relatives of the dead patients attacking the medical staff   have also been  highlighted by the media , marking such incidents as  “breaking news” .  Media   have been repeatedly showing scenes of dead bodies waiting in the crematoriums and many bodies being burnt together. Inevitably, such  excessive  publicity causes  distress feelings amongst people at large.

While such sad events are taking place , there are also several laudable developments such as volunteers and non  government organisations  helping the COVID patients , industries and commercial bodies coming forward readily to donate money to  set up oxygen plants etc.  Many overseas countries have realized the gravity of the situation  in India  and are responding to India’s needs at this critical time by  rushing medical and material support.

As can be seen , amidst the distressing scenario, there are also bright spots that give hope.

There is no doubt that the central government and all the state governments  in India are doing their level best to manage the extremely difficult   situation ,  to the best of their ability, using all the resources at their command. 

Several steps have been initiated by  the Government of India and state governments , of which the most important is the creation of more capacity for production of medicinal oxygen and distributing them to the nook and corner of India  by rail , road and air as early as possible.  Further, vaccination drive have been initiated with great speed and  more than 140 million people have been vaccinated in a few days, which is a spectacular achievement.  More steps have been initiated to further speed up the vaccination drive, clearly realizing that massive vaccination  is the sure way of overcoming the second wave crisis.

However, in such a scenario, one cannot but feel distressed  that  some political parties , some pledged critics and sections  of media have been voicing highly critical views about the functions and performance of the government of India led by Mr. Modi  as well as Chief ministers of states. 

Some print and visual media have thought it fit to highlight some vague views of some  scientists and statisticians,  both from India and abroad,  that the number of people affected by the second wave in India will well exceed one million per day in the coming weeks .  It is also being said without basis that the government statistics with regard to the number of dead persons and affected persons are under reported  which inevitably create  doubts in the minds of people about the reliability of the government statements.

Such statements are nothing but vague  statistical estimates  which are essentially predictions.   The valiant efforts made by governments to implement a   massive vaccination programme  that could effectively prevent the spread of the second wave do not seem to have been considered by  these speculators . The media  highlight the  unsubstantiated and exaggerated   views  without adequate basis prominently,   without realizing   that  such views would seriously affect the morale of the countrymen  and shake their confidence in the ability of the  government machinery   and administration.

In this hour of crisis ,   it is sad that some politicians, media personnel and critics have not realized the need for national solidarity to tackle the present  challenging situation and the need to refrain from voicing counterproductive views and criticisms, which look like attempts to gain political score.  Judiciary is also not helping ,as some judges  are making extremely sharp remarks against the governments , without realizing  the limitations posed by the ground realities.

While every possible efforts are being taken by the governments to tackle and overcome the crisis, the negative role of section of politicians and media  by    expressing pre conceived  views  are   weakening the efforts of the  government

What the governments need today from the politicians, critics and media are not destructive criticisms but constructive suggestions with an attitude of cooperation and support.

In such a  present situation and in this hour of crisis, many discerning thinkers wonder whether excessive  media freedom and unchecked  democratic rights to express all sorts of views even without   verification and proof ,  are appropriate  in the present crisis condition in India.  

