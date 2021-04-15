My Papa, Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh

The life of the Duke of Edinburgh was always marked by his sense of duty to Queen, Country and The Commonwealth.

by Victor Cherubim

The world mourns the death of Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh on Friday 9 April 2021, at Windsor Castle, at the age of 99 years,just two months before his 100th birthday. He was discharged from Barts Hospital,London on 16 March 2021,where he received treatment for a heart condition.

Prince Philip, the Consort of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, was like the Queen, the great great grandchild of Queen Victoria.

The life of the Duke of Edinburgh was always marked by his sense of duty to Queen, Country and The Commonwealth. He completed over 22,000 royal engagements visiting almost all of the Commonwealth,before his retirement in 2017.

When someone said: “I am sorry to hear Your Royal Highness is standing down,” he is said to have replied:” We can’t stand up much longer”.

The Duke was always remembered for speaking his mind,never a dull moment when he was around. The dry wit of the Duke is well known.

His humour surrounded him wherever he went. He is reported to have said:” One thing children go to school,is because parents don’t want them in the house”.

His humour was part of his character

Prince Philip will be remembered not only as the longest serving Consort, but perhaps, for his much publicised gaffs which endeared him to some,but if interpreted wrongly was capable of causing well meaning offence to some others. His lighthearted remarks of people,places and things are part of his character.

On a visit to The Solomon Islands in 1982,when told that their population growth was 5% a year, he is supposed to have retorted: “You must be out of your minds.”

“Do you still throw spears at each other” Prince Philip shocked the aboriginal leader,William Brin of the Aborigina Cultural Park in Queensland,Australia in 2002.

“You have mosquitoes, I have the Press” he is supposed to have said to the Matron to a hospital he visited in the Caribbean in 1966.

On being told by President Obama that he had breakfast with the leaders of the UK, China and Russia, the Duke of Edinburgh asked: “Can you tell the difference between them?”

The Duke is reported to have commented in 2000:“People think there is a rigid class system here, but do you know that Dukes have even been known to marry chorus girls. Some have even married Americans”. He has always been fearless but diplomatic in his pronouncements.

“Tolerance is the one and essential ingredient…….. You can take it from me that the Queen has the quality of tolerance in abundance.” This was the advice given by the Duke of Edinburgh for a successful marriage at a meeting in 1997.

His Human side of his character

He always understood human frailties when people are introduced to Her Majesty The Queen, and did not know how to courtesy, bow or shake hands, if offered. It was always Prince Philip who would help them to ease their anxiety and calm them with his mannerisms.

He was well known also to have a human side of his character. He didn’t want Her Majesty’s subjects to stand on ceremony, privilege and power.

To many around Britain and in the Commonwealth, Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh was the bridge between the role of the monarch and her people. He used humour as a tool of diplomacy. He was a tower of strength in times of trouble and always stood behind The Queen.

The most human side of his dashing and charismatic personality during his younger years was his visit to the Antarctic, on the Queen’s yacht,The Britannia, his love of adventure, in flying various aircraft. He founded in 1956 The Duke of Edinburgh Award, maintained an interest in WildLife Conservation, scientific research and the Armed Forces.

Who will miss him most?

Prince Charles has said much about his dear Papa. “My dear Papa was a very special person,” said Prince Charles yesterday.

Besides, the whole royal family has become united in mourning his loss. The young Princes, William and Harry, the Duke of Edinburgh’s grandsons are among the 30 invited inner circle to attend the final rites at St.George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle on the 17 April, 2021 to pay their final respects. Prime Minister,Boris Johnson, has given way for an additional member of the Royal Family to attend the funeral.

There will only be a Ceremonial Funeral and not a State funeral due to the pandemic.Following the funeral the Duke of Edinburgh will be privately interred in the Royal Vault of St.George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, but this will not be his final resting place, not because of the pandemic but according to royal tradition.

We may well see the royal scene less colourful in the years ahead with a tighter knit royal family and perhaps, a lengthy mourning period.