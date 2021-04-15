Removal of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone from the Dow Jones

Following press statement issue by the Do Jones Indices

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices, effective prior to the open on Thursday, April 15, 2021.

• Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (XBOM: 532921) will be removed from the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices following a Media & Stakeholder Analysis triggered by recent news events pointing to heightened risks to the company regarding their commercial relationship with Myanmar’s military, who are alleged to have committed serious human rights abuses under international law.

