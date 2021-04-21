Sri Lanka: Dangerous Cargo detected at Hambantota port

M.V. BBC Naples sailing under the flag of "Antigua & Barbados" entered the port of Hambantota on 20th April at 2100 hrs, while en route from Rotterdam to China. The ship made an emergency call at the port for some urgent repairs. Agents for the vessel in Sri Lanka, Ms. Barwil Meridian Navigation, had not declared to the port authorities that there was dangerous cargo on board prior to the vessel entering the port.

Where is the ship?

General Cargo BBC NAPLES is currently located at EAFR - Gulf of Aden at position 12° 48' 30.096" N, 48° 7' 4.692" E as reported by MarineTraffic Terrestrial Automatic Identification System on 2021-04-09 10:27 UTC

Where is this vessel going to?

The vessel departed from HAMBANTOTA, LK on 2021-04-21 12:50 LT (UTC +5.5) and is currently sailing at 8.2 knots with East direction

What kind of ship is this?

BBC NAPLES (IMO: 9484223) is a General Cargo that was built in 2010 ( 11 years ago ) and is sailing under the flag of Antigua Barbuda .

It’s carrying capacity is 9775 t DWT and her current draught is reported to be 5.5 meters. Her length overall (LOA) is 132.2 meters and her width is 15.87 meters.

It was later found that they were carrying a cargo of Uranium Hexafluoride via investigations made by the Sri Lanka Navy and the Port Authority. The vessel was required to leave the port no sooner the facts were verified.

The SLPA, Navy, and Customs officials had approved all the necessary documentation prior to berthing of the vessel, based on the declaration made by the agent. The Navy and Customs were present at all times to ensure that there wasn't any cargo unloaded onto the Hambantota International Port premises.

( Statement issued by the Hambantota International Port Group Pvt Ltd.)