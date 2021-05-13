Covid-19 and Now Second Wave: Is It God Made or Man Made ?

As of now, everything is speculation and rumour and nobody seems to be clearly knowing the ground realities.

by N.S.Venkataraman

When COVID 19 crisis happened in China in late 2019, China concealed it and did not forewarn the world immediately. It took more than two months to inform W H O about the spread of the virus in China. By imposing a very severe lockdown, China controlled the spread of the virus. However, the virus spread to other parts of the world rapidly , particularly to the USA and Europe.

Most people in the world suspected that the COVID 19 happened in the laboratory in Wuhan in China and there were wild reports that many scientists working in Wuhan lab died. There was another version that it was generated in the wet market in China. However, till today, China has not given any explanation as to how the virus happened in Wuhan. On the other hand , it continued to deny that the virus originated in Wuhan and went to the ridiculous extent of stating that it originated in some other part of the world and even including India as a possible place of origin !

In any case, China controlled the spread of the virus in Wuhan , by introducing draconian measures and in addition adopting any other strategy. Many people who suspect that the COVID virus originated in Wuhan, term it as Wuhan virus and the term has now come to stay. Many people believe that China quickly controlled the spread of the virus “ as China which developed the virus has also developed an antidote for it”.

When China almost recovered from COVID 19 crisis, USA and Europe were the worst hit and former US President Trump clearly accused China of deliberately spreading the virus to Europe and USA and to other parts of the world. He also severely criticized W H O , which is supposed to monitor the world health scenario, of deliberately not blaming China and he accused WHO Chief of partisan behavior.

The ground reality is that China for quite long time refused permission to W H O or any other agency to investigate how the virus happened in China and finally, when it permitted W H O to visit China, no worthwhile conclusion were arrived at by W H O. Some scientists ,who were part of the W H O investigation team said that they were not given freedom by Chinese government to carry out the investigation in the way they wanted.

Meanwhile, there have been a lot of reports floating in the media that the COVID 19 virus was deliberately planned by a few pharmaceutical companies and they prepared themselves to meet the possible demand that would arise for various equipment and need due to the “impending COVID 19 crisis” to make huge profit.

As of now, everything is speculation and rumour and nobody seems to be clearly knowing the ground realities.

Even as the vaccines have been developed to treat the COVID 19 patients, the second wave has now started. The peculiarity of the second wave is that China has not been affected and most part of the world have not been severely affected but the most hit nation has been India. While China and several European countries and the USA have lifted the restrictions imposed to combat the COVID 19 crisis to some extent, India has been overwhelmed by the second wave crisis.

What is more surprising is that while India has been very severely hit due to second wave, India’s neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal have not been hit to the same extent and if at all, they have been hit, to a much lesser extent so far.In such circumstances, concern has been expressed as to whether the second wave virus has been deliberately imposed on India by some external agencies.

Unfortunately, the second wave is being termed as “India variant” by some irresponsible media personnel around the world , as if India has developed it. India is a very transparent country unlike China and nothing is concealed in India. However, it is gratifying that W H O has said that it has not associated the term India Variant with B.1.617, which is now classified by W H O as Variant of Concern.

All said and done, it is necessary that world media should stop using the term as “India variant”, as use of such term is not only uncharitable but extremely irresponsible.

What causes extreme concern is that while Narendra Modi government in India is battling hard to overcome the second wave crisis, section of political parties and pledged critics in the media and elsewhere have been accusing the Modi government of not anticipating the second wave and not taking precautionary measures, as if anyone can anticipate the second wave in advance. While the critics have their own motives, the disturbing fact is that such accusations and criticism coming from within India are weakening India’s battle against the second wave.

What is gratifying in this grim scenario is that governments of several countries are not criticizing India but are doing their level best to support India in this hour of grim crisis.

It is surprising that the Modi baiters in India do not exhibit the responsible attitude , that several countries in the world are exhibiting towards India.

At this stage, one is not sure as to when the second wave crisis would end in India and whether it would be followed by a third wave, as speculated by some “forecasters”.

If the second wave in India is due to what some people call a “biological war” against India by some external agency, then the world should investigate the condition with extreme care and caution and ensure that such biological war would never happen in the world in future. The truth behind COVID 19 and second wave should be thoroughly investigated , so that the world would know whether it is God made or man made.

Who would do this investigation? Certainly, U N O cannot do it, as it has reduced itself to a discussion forum and a debating club. W H O, part of U N O ,cannot also do it as it’s credibility has been damaged severely and seems to be functioning now more as an analytical laboratory.

It is necessary that India should take the initiative to organize a world team to investigate about the origin of COVID 19 and the second wave and one can be sure that several researchers around the world will be willing to help the investigation team, so that the real truth will be revealed and the doubts would be put to rest and any guilty agencies would remain condemned in the opinion of the world.