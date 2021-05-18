Green Energy Champion 2021 off to a great start!

Applications welcome till 22 May

The Green Energy Champion (GEC) 2021 which was launched earlier this year is off to a great start, to findthe next set of green energy champions who will revolutionise the areas of sustainable mobility, energy efficiency, and renewable energies in Sri Lanka.

An invitation to all energy innovators was disseminated island wide in Apriland continues to remain open until 22ndMayfor all startups and SMEs in the country that possess creative and innovative products, activities, and projects which promote energy efficiency and the use of renewable energy solutions in Sri Lanka.

Installation of a solar rooftop system– a community-based initiative under Green Energy Champion2019

Green Energy Champion was initiated in 2016 with the aim of encouraging the innovation and implementation of Green Energy solutions in Sri Lanka, particularly to serve the day-to-day needs of the public.The first three editions witnessed excellent receptivity, with participants ranging from private households and universities to municipalities, public authorities, and small and medium-sized enterprises. The GECcampaign has also played a significant role in creating awareness and educating the general public on energy efficiency via print and online media over the years.

Green Energy Championis implemented by Deutsche Gesellschaft fürInternationaleZusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, on behalf of the Federal Foreign Office, in association with the Sri Lankan Ministry of Power – State Ministry of Solar, Wind and Hydro Power Generation Projects Development.

The past competitions have unveiled several successful initiatives over the years – efficiently leveraging solar, biomass, and hydro energies to establish a shared vision where renewables form the basis of energy for the future. The previous winning entries succeeded tremendously in showcasing best-practice models for sustainable energy in the country while also paving the way for similar projects to be implemented in the future.

This year, the Green Energy Champion offers applicants the chance to gain exclusive access to an advanced business accelerator program – the Green Energy Champion Accelerator 2021, implemented by Hatch and Good Life X – which will help fine-tune and develop their business ideas while also preparing them for exciting local and international partnerships in the Green Energy ecosystem.Green Energy Champion is also offering up to LKR 1.5 million in product development support.

The six-month long accelerator program will be followed by a formal Partner Matchmaking Event aimed at facilitating networking amongstkey green energy stakeholders.The final phase of Green Energy Champion 2021 will be marked by a ‘Demo Day’ where shortlisted candidates, having completed their training and networking requirements, will showcase their renewed ideas and solutions.

If you are in the business of energy sustainability, then there is no doubt that the Green Energy Champion is for you! The accelerator will actively support you with business and market intelligence to establish and grow your business, while also enablingyou to identify potential opportunities and take calculated risks for smooth market entry.Furthermore, it will offer visibility among key political stakeholders while also extending potential penetration opportunities in global markets.

So, head on over to www.greenenergychampion.lk to apply or get more details on what is undoubtedly going to be a great opportunity for you and your business!