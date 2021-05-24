Israel PM Announces new Mossad Head

Today, together with the head of the Mossad, Yossi Cohen, the Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu presented the Prime Minister's Award for Mossad operatives and announced the appointment of David (Dedi) Barnea as the next head of the Mossad.

The Prime Minister told the people of the Mossad - "your every operation is bolder, more imaginative and crazy than its predecessor. We're going to open cinemas in a few days, there's not a single action movie that compares to what the institution does."

"Our overarching mission is to prevent Iran from arming itself with nuclear weapons," he added.

"I very much appreciate our friend the United States, who has stood by us for many years. This is part of our national security tier. But there may be a situation where our ultimate goal - to ensure that the ayatollahs do not stop the millennial existence of the Jewish people - requires us to make courageous and independent decisions. The State of Israel will not allow Iran to arm itself with nuclear weapons," he further said.





(Photo: Amos Ben Gershom, GPO)