Sri Lanka: Port City Economic Commission Bill unconstitutional - Top Court

The Supreme Court has ruled that certain clauses of the Colombo Port City Economic Commission Bill are inconsistent with the Constitution and can only be passed by a special Parliamentary majority and by a referendum, Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena announced in Parliament today.

The Speaker read out the Supreme Court's determination on Fundamental Rights Petitions filed in the Supreme Court challenging the Constitutionality of the Bill this morning in Parliament.

Parliament is due to hold a two-day debate on the Bill on Wednesday (19) and Thursday (20), with a vote expected on Thursday evening.

The full text of the announcement made by the Speaker regarding the Supreme Court's determination is as follows:



