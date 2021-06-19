CIA will never be allowed to use Pakistan's bases: PM Imran Khan

On Saturday, 19th June, Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan stated that the US will never be peritted to use Pakistan's soil for operations in Afghanistan.

In an interview with foreign media, Imran Khan said that he will not allow the US’s Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to use bases on Pakistan’s soil for cross-border missions after American forces withdraw from Afghanistan.

Similarly, while addressing a session of the Senate, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi also said that Pakistan will not allow the United States to set up a base in Pakistan and that under the watchful eye of Imran Khan, Pakistan is safe.

Furthermore, the FM exclaimed that the news was completely baseless. “I call upon the nation to bear witness that under Imran Khan, there will be no American base on Pakistani soil. This is a clear policy of our government, Pakistan is in safe hands”, he said.

Also, Pakistan used to be a part of the problem but now it is only headed towards finding solutions.