India discussed with TNA on how to enjoy the fruits of peace

The statement issued by the High Commissioner of India after meeting the Tamil National Alliance delegation

A 5 member Tamil National Alliance (TNA) delegation led by Hon. R. Sampanthan, Member of Parliament called on the High Commissioner H.E. Mr. Gopal Baglay. The prescheduled meeting took place today (17 June 2021) at India House. Leader of Ilangai Tamil Arasu Katchi (ITAK) Hon. Maavai Senathirajah and TNA Members of Parliament Hon. Dharmalingam Sithadthan, Hon. Selvam Adaikkalanathan and Hon. MA. Sumanthiran were present during the meeting. High Commissioner was assisted by Deputy High Commissioner Mr Vinod K Jacob and Political Counsellor Mrs Banu Prakash.

2. The meeting saw discussions on development of the North and East of Sri Lanka and improving connectivity between the two countries in the post-Covid period. High Commissioner stressed India’s longstanding commitment towards creating social infrastructure such as housing in Sri Lanka that enabled all Sri Lankans including the people from the Northern and Eastern Provinces to enjoy the fruits of peace. He reiterated Indian support for rehabilitation and development in areas such as connectivity, health and education.

3. Various aspects of devolution and developmental aspirations of the people from the North and East were also discussed. The TNA delegation apprised High Commissioner on progress regarding Provincial Council elections which constitutes integral part of Sri Lankan polity and Constitution. HC reiterated India's support for devolution within the framework of a united Sri Lanka on the basis of full implementation of the 13A which would be in line with Tamil aspirations for equality, justice, peace & reconciliation and would strengthen Sri Lanka.