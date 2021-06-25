Lankan Navy in exercise with Quad members

US combat ship, Japanese vessel in Trinco

The US 7th Fleet and Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force (JMSDF) are conducting Cooperation Afloat Readiness and Training Exercise-2021 (CARAT 2021) at Trincomalee.

Sri Lanka participated in the exercise carried out by Quad members. under real-time virtual setting yesterday (24th June 2021). The exercise will continue till June 30 in the Trincomalee harbour and off the eastern coast of Sri Lanka.

The Navy headquarters said in a statement: “Among the main objectives of CARAT–21; enhancing maritime engagement and interoperability, fostering greater coordination in shared maritime challenges, gaining a better understanding of the operational environment, enhancing mutual capability in maritime security cooperation, operating in line with international law, norms and standards, facilitating the linkages between maritime components and law enforcement authorities as well as deepening partnership among the Sri Lanka Navy, US Navy and JMSDF.”

“The harbour phase of this multi-lateral naval exercise is scheduled to be held in a virtual setting on 24th and 25th June in the Trincomalee harbour, whereas the sea phase of CARAT–21 will be held from 26th to 30th June off Trincomale,” the statement added.

The naval exercise will feature a variety of joint training opportunities, to include Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR), Maritime Domain Awareness (MDA), Maritime Aviation, Replenishment at Sea (RAS), Surface TRACKEX, Visit Board Search and Seizure (VBSS), Search and Rescue (SAREX) and a wide range of naval exercises which are expected to be conducted adhering to COVID-19 protocols in effect due to pandemic concerns.

Representing the Sri Lanka Navy, the Offshore Patrol Vessels- SLNS Sayurala and Gajabahu are taking part in CARAT–21, whereas Sri Lanka Air Force is providing air assets that of Bell 212 and 412 helicopters as well as B 200 Beechcraft for the exercise. Working through coordinated deployment of naval and air assets; the United States 7th Fleet augments the exercise with USS Charleston (LCS 18) – a Littoral Combat Ship, Boeing P-8 Poseidon – a Maritime Patrol Aircraft and an MH-60S helicopter. Apart from that JMSDS Yuugiri (DD-153) – a destroyer and an SH – 60J Patrol helicopter from the Japanese Maritime Self Defence Force are also expected to join the exercise.