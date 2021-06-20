Raeisi: New presidnet of Iran

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to the final results by the Interior Ministry.

At a presser on Saturday, Interior Minister Abdolreza Rahmani-Fazli said out of a total of 28,933,004 votes cast in the presidential election, Raeisi garnered over 17.9 million votes, followed by Mohsen Rezaei who secured 3.4 million.

Nasser Hemmati garnered 2.4 million votes, and Amir-Hossein Ghazizadeh-Hashemi won almost one million votes.

Orf said he was not offering precise figures because vote counting was still ongoing and said he was merely providing preliminary updates.

Meanwhile, the world leaders have extended their congratulations to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi on his victory in Iran’s 2021 presidential election.

Raeisi garnered almost 62 percent of the votes in Friday’s election with a turnout of 48.8 percent. He will succeed President Hassan Rouhani who has served two four-year terms in office.

Hezbollah, Palestine, Qatar, Oman, Turkey offer felicitations

In a message sent to the president-elect, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the secretary general of Lebanon’s Hezbollah resistance movement, said, "I congratulate you on this great victory and your election as the president at this critical juncture in Iran's history."

"Your election win revived the hopes of the Iranian nation and other regional nations for the future and their power to counter challenges,” he added. “Resistance fighters and freedom-seeking people consider you a fortified stronghold against aggressors.”

Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi has won Iran’s 2021 presidential election by a landslide, according to preliminary results by the Interior Ministry.

Additionally, Palestine’s embassy in Tehran announced that President Mahmoud Abbas had sent a message to Raeisi, felicitating him and the Iranian people on the election victory.

Abbas also stressed the strong will of the Palestinian Authority to reinforce cooperation with the Islamic Republic in line with the interests of the two brotherly nations.

In another congratulatory note, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani wished Raeisi “success as well as further development and growth of the relations between the two countries,” state news agency QNA reported.

Similarly, Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said “expressed his sincere greetings” to Iran’s president-elect and wished the Iranians “further progress and prosperity.”

“His Majesty the Sultan also reaffirmed further enhancement of existing strong relations between the two countries and cooperation in the various spheres for the interest of the peoples of both the countries,” according to the Times of Oman newspaper.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also congratulated Raeisi and wished that the poll results will lead to a more prosperous Iran.

According to a statement by Turkey's Communications Directorate, Erdogan hoped that Ankara-Tehran ties will further strengthen under the new Iranian president.

The Turkish president further said he will be pleased to visit Iran for the forthcoming meeting of the Turkey-Iran High Level Cooperation Council once the COVID-19 pandemic ends.

Senior foreign officials, prominent figures, and regional resistance leaders offer congratulations to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, after early election results declared him as winner of Iran’s 2021 presidential election.

Afghan official expects enhanced ties with Iran

Abdullah Abdullah, the head of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, also offered his felicitations.

“Afghanistan and Iran are two brotherly neighbors with the same religion, culture and language ​​that have good and historical relations,” he said in his message. “With the victory of Mr. Ebrahim Raeisi, we expect that ties between the two governments and nations will be further developed in the fields of culture and economy as well as the fight against drug trafficking and terrorism.”

Latin American states convey congratulatory messages

In a post on his Twitter account, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said, “I extend my congratulations to the Iranian people and to Seyyed Ebrahim Raeisi, the newly elected President of the Islamic Republic of Iran. We will continue united, working for peace and the strengthening of our cooperation and brotherhood.”

Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza also released a statement in support of the Iranian government and nation.

Moreover, Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel took to Twitter to convey his cordial felicitations to Raeisi and wish him success in performing his duties.

Nicaragua’s President Daniel Ortega and his deputy Rosario Murillo also forwarded a congratulatory message to the Iranian president-elect.

“On behalf of the people and the Government of Reconciliation and National Unity of the Republic of Nicaragua, we offer our deepest congratulations on the election victory,” the message read.