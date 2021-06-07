Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021 Kicks Off

Colombo: Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021 was inaugurated this morning by His Excellency the President Gotabaya Rajapakse on a virtual platform. Today’s proceedings also featured keynote addresses by Hon. Ali Sabry Minister of Justice, Hon. Ajith Nivard Cabraal, State Minister for Money and Capital Markets and State Enterprise Reform, Dr. P.B. Jayasundera, Secretary to the President, Mr. Sanjaya Mohottala Chairman of BOI, Mr. Viraj Dayaratne, Chairman, Securities and Exchange Commission, Mr. Dumith Fernando Chairman, Colombo Stock Exchange and Mr. Channa Manoharan Chairman, Sri Lanka Association of Software and Services Companies (SLASSCOM). Among many panels, one of the highlights was the panel discussion that featured Deshamanya Professor W.D. Lakshman, Governor, Central Bank, Mr. Sajith Attygalle, Secretary to the Treasury, Mr. Faris Haddad-Zervos, Country Director for World Bank and Mr. Prateek Roongta, Managing Director and Partner, BCG.

In addition to the over 4000 participants registered to participate in this first-ever and largest virtual investment forum to be held in Asia, to cater to the surge of new registrations during early stages of the forum, additional channels including live streaming via YouTube, in addition to Dialog TV and Peo TV broadcasting live were activated enabling a much larger audience to follow the proceedings. All the concluded sessions will also be available for playback at the convenience of viewers on the event website.

The Sri Lanka Investment Forum 2021, the largest investment forum in the recent years will continue over the next two days with a stellar line-up of speakers and discussants expected to share their views and experience on diverse aspects of investing in Sri Lanka. The forum is organized by the Board of Investment of Sri Lanka (BOI), Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) and the Ceylon Chamber of Commerce (CCC).



