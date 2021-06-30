SSOC and FIFA sign Qatar 2022 Security Concept of Operations

The Safety & Security Operations Committee (SSOC) of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and FIFA signed the official FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ Security Concept of Operations on Thursday, 24 June.

The document outlines all operational aspects relating to tournament security and was developed jointly between the SSOC, FIFA, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy and the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 LLC.

The signing took place at the headquarters of Qatar’s Ministry of Interior in Doha, andwas undertaken by H.E. Major General Engineer Abdulaziz Abdullah Al Ansari, SSOC Chairman, and Helmut Spahn, Director of Safety, Security &Access at FIFA.

Commenting on the occasion, H.E. Major General Al Ansari said: “The signing of this document is an important step in our preparations for hosting a safe and secure FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022. We are pleased with the close and strategic cooperation we have with FIFA in this regard, as well as all other partners involved in tournament security.”

Spahnpraisedthe collaborative approach taken in developing the document and emphasised its importance in hosting a successful FIFA World Cup™.

“This was a very important day for all of us and a major step towards delivering the best FIFA World Cup ever, especially in the field of safety and security. We really appreciate the hard work put into it by H.E. Major General Al Ansari and his team, as well the host country’s guarantees to make this event safe and secure. This concept is the basis for that. It is a living document, which will also consider learnings from the FIFA Arab Cup later this year”, he added.



