The most shameless moment of democracy in Sri Lanka

Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was ousted by the people after serving as the Prime Minister of Sri Lanka the most number of times, brought him back to Parliament from the backdoor. Thanks to the much-abused national list introduced in the Parliamentary system in Sri Lanka to bring back criminals and losers to Parliament. A National List seat held by the party, which had been vacant for months, eventually fell victim to his hypocritical politics. Wickremesinghe came to Parliament, not for the good of the country. Wickramasinghe is one of the lowest politicians in Sri Lankan politics who have tarnished the image of democracy.

As soon as Wickremesinghe came to Parliament, his target was the current Army Commander, a man bigger than his life. Wickremesinghe's ugly criticism against the Army Commander who is also serving as the Chief of Defence Staff was not only aimed at achieving narrow goals, but also at fulfilling the needs of those who worked to bring him to Parliament. Wickremesinghe has resorted to this in an attempt to somehow save the country's crumbling traditional political clique. It is a matter that goes beyond party politics. That deal is between the families he represents and his friends, not between political theories or parties. To them, countries or their peoples are mere subjects. In other words, this is the most shameless moment in the history of democracy in Sri Lanka. Some may think that Wickremasinghe's new play will help save the so-called "elite", which is nothing but a farce not only in the eyes of the country but also in the eyes of the world.

- Editorial







