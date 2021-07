Branson's Magic: It is not rocket science

"Imagine a world where people of all ages, all backgrounds from anywhere, of any gender, or any ethnicity, have equal access to space," Branson said, following his pretend space flight.





Around 600 people, including numerous celebrities, have reserved $250,000 tickets for Virgin Galactic flights slated to start next year.





Imagine if these people had access to nutritious food and comfortable housing here on Earth.