China to revise family planning law for third child

The country will allow a couple to have three children, according to the decision by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

China will revise the law on population and family planning to legitimize the three-child policy, said a key document released Tuesday.

The country will allow a couple to have three children, according to the decision by the Communist Party of China Central Committee and the State Council.

The government will no longer charge a fine for couples who violate the family planning law to have more children than they are allowed, the document said.

How many children an individual has will no longer be a reference when he or she registers for a household account, enrolls in school, and applies for a job, the document said.

China will improve the public services related to family planning, particularly for children's upbringing, care of the elderly, and enhance demographic surveillance and forecasts.