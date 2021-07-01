China will never allow foreign bullying - XI at CCP Centurial Anniversary

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, delivered an important speech at a grand gathering celebrating the centenary of the CPC's founding at Tian'anmen Square in Beijing on Thursday.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivers an important speech at a ceremony marking the centenary of the CPC in Beijing, capital of China, July 1, 2021. [Photo/Xinhua]



Here are the highlights:

- China has realized the first centenary goal -- building a moderately prosperous society in all respects.

- The CPC has united and led the Chinese people over the past 100 years for one ultimate theme -- bringing about the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

- Seeking happiness for the people and national rejuvenation has been Party's aspiration and mission since founding.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in fighting bloody battles with unyielding determination, achieving great success in the new democratic revolution.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in endeavoring to build a stronger China with a spirit of self-reliance, achieving great success in the socialist revolution and construction.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in freeing the mind and forging ahead, achieving great success in reform, opening-up and socialist modernization.

- The Party unites and leads the Chinese people in pursuing a great struggle, a great project, a great cause and a great dream through a spirit of self-confidence, self-reliance and innovation, achieving great success for socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

- China's success hinges on the Party.

- The firm leadership of the CPC must be upheld.

- Only socialism could save China, and only socialism with Chinese characteristics could develop China.

- By pursuing reform and opening-up, a crucial move in making China what it is today, China has caught up with the times.

- The people are the true heroes, for it is they who create history.

- The great founding spirit of the CPC is the Party's source of strength.

- Xi pays tribute to former Chinese leaders, revolutionaries, Chinese people and foreign friends who have contributed to the Party's growth.

- The Party will continue leading Chinese people toward a better life.

- The Party must continue to adapt Marxism to a Chinese context.

- The Party must uphold and develop socialism with Chinese characteristics.

- The Party must continue self-reform.

- It is necessary to carry out a great struggle with many contemporary features.

- The Party is still in its prime, determined as ever to achieve lasting greatness for the nation.

- Party has secured extraordinary achievements on behalf of the people, starts new journey.

- China is advancing with unstoppable momentum toward rejuvenation.

- The CPC and the Chinese people, through a tenacious struggle, have shown the world that China's national rejuvenation has become a historical inevitability.

- All Chinese people, both at home and overseas, can focus their ingenuity and energy on the same goal and come together as a mighty force for realizing national rejuvenation.

- China is committed to "one country, two systems" in governance of Hong Kong and Macao.

- Resolving the Taiwan question and realizing China's complete reunification is a historic mission and an unshakable commitment of the Communist Party of China.

- Chinese young people should carry on the mission of national rejuvenation.

- Any attempt to divide the Party from the Chinese people or to set the people against the Party is bound to fail.

- The time in which the Chinese nation could be bullied and abused by others is gone forever.

- China welcomes helpful suggestions, but will not accept sanctimonious preaching.

- We must accelerate the modernization of national defense and the armed forces.

- China will elevate its armed forces to world-class standards so that we are equipped with greater capacity and more reliable means for safeguarding our national sovereignty, security and development interests.

- Chinese people will never allow any foreign forces to bully, oppress or subjugate us.

- China will keep promoting a human community with a shared future.

- China is committed to world peace, development and order.

Source: China Daily