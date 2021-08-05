Biman Mullick and his magnificent Odyssey for Bangladesh in 1971

Biman Mullick also known as Biman Chand Mullick aged at 87, born on 17 December 1933 in Howrah, West Bengal, India, is a graphic artist, stamp designer, social activist, marathon runner and storyteller.

by Anwar A. Khan

Without memory, there is no culture. Without memory, there would be no civilization, no society, no future.

"The legacy of heroes — the memory of a great name, and the inheritance of a great example." – Benjamin Disraeli

As we express our gratitude, we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.

And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to do their glorious jobs.

Duty, honour, the birth of a country. Those three hallowed words reverently dictate what you ought to be, what you can be, what you will be.So long as the memory of certain beloved friends lives in my heart, I shall say that life is good.

The world is glacial when it comes to recognising talents.Unsung heroes work from the shadows, silent but indispensable.

Biman Mullick also known as Biman Chand Mullick aged at 87, born on 17 December 1933 in Howrah, West Bengal, India, is a graphic artist, stamp designer, social activist, marathon runner and storyteller. He has been living in London since 1960. From 1960 to 1964, he studied art full-time at Saint Martin’s School of Art, London.His father Ajit Kumar Mullick was one of the freedom fighters of India.

He is one of the most distinguished and eminent British philatelist-graphic artist figuresof a long duration of time.

In 1971 Biman designed the first set of eight postage stamps for the new People’s Republic of Bangladesh which was then emerging.

On 29 April, 2021, former British Post & Telecommunication Minister John Stonehouse, a strong sympathizer of Bangladesh’s people’s battle with Pakistani military rule for establishing Bangladesh approachedBimanMullick to design and produce postage stamps for Bangladesh. He gladly accepted this proposal. On May 3, 1971, he did his first meeting with John Stonehouse at British House of Commons. In their second meeting, John Stonehouse introduced Justice AbuSayeed Chowdhury, the rightful envoy of Bangladesh government in London to BimanMullick.

Another strong supporter of Bangladesh struggle in 1971, Donald Chatsworth, the chief of British charity organization ‘War and Want’ went to meet the Mujibnagar government in India and got the final approval on the sketches of thosepostage stamps by them and went back to London along with those approved postage stamps. Then BimanMullick got those postage stamps printed from Format International Security Press in UK in support with John Stonehouse. Then came the issue of those postage stamps to unveil before the international media.

On 26 July, 1971, Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury called an international press conference at British House of Commons and unveiled those postage stamps of Bangladesh and showed them to the international media journalists. The next day, all the international media houses published this news item with a great emphasis.

On 29 July, 1971, those postage stamps were formallyshowed to the liberated areas of Bangladesh, North and South Americas, UK, Europe, M.E. and other countries. The first set of eight postage stamps was priced at British 1.9 Penny. The responsibility for selling these postage stamps was assigned with ‘Bangladesh Philatelic Agency.’ Thus those postage stamps were dispersed widely throughout the world as freed Bangladesh’s postage stamps. When those postage stampsreached across the world, it created a great bustling among those countries.

More than US$23,000 worth of stamps were sold on the opening day in England.

Bangladesh postage stamps were used for internal and external mails. Post offices were operating in the liberated territories of Bangladesh. The Bangladesh mail, bearing Bangladesh Stamps, is accepted by the Government of India for onward transmission. (This is exactly the same relationship as existed for Nepal's postage stamps from 1881 to 1959, during which time mail from Nepal bearing Nepalese stamps were accepted by the Government of India for onward transmission).

The first stamps of the country were issued in rupees (1 rupee = 100 paisa) on 29 July 1971, but in 1972 a new currency was introduced (1 taka = 100 paisa) and since then, all stamps have been inscribed with taka or paisa values.

The majority of themes featured on Bangladesh’s stamps have been locally based; these are interspersed with occasional general thematic issues (e.g. fish, birds, etc.) and those for worldwide events (e.g. Olympic Games, football and cricket World Cups, etc.).

BimanMullick has done enough, more than enough. Lest we forget humility is power and selflessness the highest form of art. He came to show that some will never cower - the bravest hearts, they do their part!

Patriotism is not short, frenzied outbursts of emotion, but the tranquil and steady dedication to a just cause and Biman rose to the occasion to popularize the name of Bangladesh in 1971 across the world by his designing and producing the postage stamps. For where the rewards of virtue are greatest, there the noblest citizens are enlisted in the service of the new state and its people.

Our flag does not fly because the wind moves it. It flies with the last breath of each person who died protecting it in 1971.

"This nation will remain the land of the free only so long as it is the home of the brave."There are very few in our society of whom it can be said that they inspired an entire generation to follow in their footsteps.

It is not many who are of such distinguished reputation that they are known simply by their first name, not just in their own social circle but to the entire country.It is only the rarest of individuals upon whom the title ‘champion of the humanity’ is bestowed.

In 2012 (27 March) he received "Friends of Liberation War Honour" from the Republic of Bangladesh. Still then, he remains unsung - an unknown and unexplored region like a persona to people of Bangladesh!

BimanMullick was such a man - a great tree for us when we were battling for life and death to establish Bangladesh in 1971 – a tree that gave shade to the patriots that founded our great nation.He sought neither honours nor recognition. He did not desire fame nor did he seek it out.

Even when Bangladesh was born on 16 December, 1971, he never brandished his past to cover himself in glory and to loudly proclaim to the world ‘where he was’ during the fight for liberation of Bangladesh.He defended freedom fighters and the leaders of the struggle because he believed in justice.

We all know of his presence at some of the most famous trials in our history. His contribution has been extraordinary and his influence on our statehood.It seemed at all time, his energy has been limitless. He has worn his immense stature in our society with humility and dignity despite living in UK. He was on the right side of our history.

In 1988 the World Health Organization (WHO) honoured him for his contribution towards creating a pollution-free world. Biman was specially awarded for establishing Cleanair, Capmaign for a Smoke-free Environment and for posters that deliver the message that, 'non-smoking is the norm.'

With his practice as a designer, he taught several educational institutions including Middlesex University and Kingston University in UK.

As an artist and writer, he executed several projects for British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) Oxford University Press, Cambridge University Press and other organisations.

He took an active part in the University of London's 'Bengali for non-Bengali's" programme.

In 2006 at the age of 72, he participated in London Marathonm and completed the 26.2 Mile (42.195 km) race. That moment was captured in the accompanied photograph taken by his wife AparajitaMullick.

Mullick was also a graphic designer, illustrator and teacher at the Folkestone School of Arts and Crafts in London during Bangladesh’s cruel birth in 1971. His design was simple but effective.

Singing the praises of the unsung hero ever since the earliest traces of literature, heroes have enriched stories and captivated audiences. Heroes are a direct reflection of everything that we wish to be and embody the best values of our culture and because of that, we hold them up as objects of admiration.

When we can’t see ourselves in our history, we begin to think that we are disconnected and suffering alone. Historical ignorance always precedes cultural imbalances and individual despair.

This write-up is song for the unsung hero like BimanMullick who rose in Bangladesh’s need in 1971, when the life of the land was threatened by the slaver's cruel greed, and to support

for the great man like our Nation’s Founding Father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and for the people of Bangladesh who were in great perilat the wretched hands of Pakistani armies and their terrible local mango-twigs - who rallied round when he heard the sound of the mighty man of the rail – Pakistan’s military president Yahya Khan.

Our people of all walks of life – of all religions or sects of religions laid them down in the valleys, they laid them down in the wood, and the world looked on at the hardships they did pass hrough a-9-month long bloody war to attain a free homeland – Bangladesh. We fought our way on the jungles, hillside, and we fought our way in the glen.

Biman Mullick is an individual who deserves to be more accredited by people of Bangladesh. Unsung alludes to the long epic poems of Homer and Virgil, which celebrated the heroes of Greece and Troy.But as a hero, he expects no praise or recognition for his great deeds for Bangladesh in 1971.

BimanMullick finished his eventful Odyssey in 1971 for Bangladesh. He ran the raceun-feignedly for Bangladesh’s endangered people.

He was indeed not a son of this soil. Not born of it, but he is the soil itself because of his great contribution to Bangladesh in 1971. He is a patriot. He is a hero for us in Bangladesh. He was the embodiment of a fit and proper for Bangladesh’s liberation war in 1971.BimanMullick was such a man - a great tree for us when we were battling for life and death to establish Bangladesh in 1971 – a tree that gave shade to the patriots that founded our great nation with all his love and patriotism.

At present, he is engaged in producing picture books especially for children who are learning in a non-Bengali environment. According to him, “This picture book is mainly produced for English speaking children to have fun with pictures and words using Roman and Bengali alphabets. It should encourage them to learn and appreciate the Bengali language. Though most of the book can be followed without prior knowledge of Bengali, it helps if someone with a good knowledge of the language can guide young readers. Adult learners will also find it useful. This is not a comprehensive "Teach yourself Bengali" but a pre-school picture book of fun. Originally it was created for Olga Prothoma, Arthur Sobuj and Edith Mohima by their Dadu the grandad. Now it is made available for all children.”

In relation to his picture book "Hanuman Saves the Prince" he says, 'When I was very young my mother Shroddha Devi used to read stories from Ramayana and show beautiful pictures illustrating the stories. One day she showed me how to draw a monkey from a Bengali figure of 5 and on that day, I covered a whole exercise book with rows of little monkeys.'

Someone or something that provides a great benefit, has done very good work, has performed

some heroic deeds or functions, etc.but has not received the credit or recognition hedeserves.And, doubly dying, shall go down to the vile dust, from whence he sprung, unwept, unhonoured, and unsung.

When I recall the great contributions made by BimanMullick for Bangladesh’s just cause in 1971, I wish to pay my rich tribute to him in the words of John Jen’s music:

“Lest we forget that angels walk amongst us

That all of them aren’t graced with feathered wings

You came to show that some still rise above us

On grounded feet, on grounded feet

You might be running into burning buildings

You might be handing food out to the poor

You might be reading stories to the children

All the reward, you claim it’s yours.”

It is an honour and a privilege to know him – our revered Biman Mullick.

Fare-thee-well - ne plus ultra, good friend. Great men change the whole world. True, but they do it from a distance, from a height most of us never think about reaching. But a Good Man walks among us. We see him every day. And it isn’t until a time like this that we realize what he has given us.

My song to BimanMullick, a great hero to me, is a tribute to all of him. Keep an eye out for this guy. Here I end just a trace of that tale, a song he never sings!This is the solid prize with which, as we adorn with a garland to BimanMullick!And a grand salute to him on behalf of Bangladesh and our people.

