Exposé: Duplicity of a Fake Expert

Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, who was the Director-General of the Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka, an affiliated arm of the Ministry of Defence, has repeatedly pleaded the country's highest political authority to appoint him as the Executive Director of the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute, reliable sources said. After several requests were gone unheard, he suddenly became a critic of the government.

Old days of Great Deception: Mr Asanga Abeyagoonasekera worked as the Director-General of the Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka during the previous government led by Maithripala Sirisena

Mr Abeyagoonasekera was ousted from the Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute for several misconducts including alleged violations of the management fundamentals of this august body on foreign affairs. After that with the support of the previous government, he was participated in initiating the Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka and became its first Director-General. But he, according to reliable sources, has no adequate knowledge of any discipline related to national security in Sri Lanka.

During the previous government, Mr Abeyagoonasekera had allegedly abused his position as the Director-General of Institute of National Security Studies Sri Lanka and had blatantly violated state protocol by directly communicating with foreign embassies in Colombo and some foreign institutions, claiming to be the then President's National Security Adviser. Credible sources point out that his actions have proven that he is a very dangerous swindler who plays with sensitive subject matters in this country.

Subsequently, the new Government came into power, Mr. Abeyagoonasekera has screamed to become the Executive Director of Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute on several occasions. He made this request after his request to become the Consular of the Sri Lankan Embassy in Germany was rejected.

He had pleaded with former Foreign Minister Dinesh Gunawardena to appoint him in the position at Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute. Then the Minister, according to sources, had told him to get the consent of the President. Therefore, he has tried to communicate with the President on a number of occasions stating that he is the best person to respond to the damage caused to the country's reputation by certain NGOs in the country.

“Paikiasothy Saravanamuttu (the founder Executive Director of the Center for Policy Alternatives) said that Sri Lanka is becoming like Burma. He is creating a dangerous picture of Sri Lanka in the eyes of the world. This is the best time for you to appoint me as the Executive Director of Lakshman Kadirgamar Institute,” Mr. Asanga Abeyagoonasekera, a self-proclaimed expert on geopolitics and national security said in a message to the President. He has also been pleaded only for "two minutes" to meet with the President. His nature of communication proves immaturity and lack of capacity and a high desire to get an appointment to a certain position.

His text messages and various forms of requests make it clear that the main reason for criticizing the current government is not getting the desired post. He is now propagating false news stating that he is threatened politically.

We tried several times to contact Mr. Abeyagoonasekera to get a response but it was not successful.

Mr. Abeyagoonasekerawas a candidate of the United National Party a few years ago and was defeated. He is the son of Oswin Nandimithra Abeyagoonasekera (known as Ossie Abeygunasekera), a prominent politician who was killed in a suicide bomb by the LTTE.