Free education in Sri Lanka: A mythical dimension

Free education per se is a misnomer. Yes, indeed, no fees are levied but charges like facilities and other fees are in place, accompanied by rampant corruption in admissions, etc., in vogue in many places.

by I. P.C. Mendis

We in Sri Lanka tend to very loosely refer always to the scheme of Free Education in the country. As for Free Education in proper perspective, nothing seems further from the truth, in the context of the open prevalence of private schools, both fee- levying and non-fee-levying, International schools, private Montessori schools, private tuition centres, private universities represented by agents of numerous foreign universities, and institutions, etc. Truly, aren’t we really consciously duping ourselves?

So, what indeed is all this fuss and fury about the Kotelawala National Defence University Bill? As at present, is there any assurance for any student entering University that he or she would be free of any harassment through excessive or indecent ragging; that he or she would be out of the University at the end of the prescribed term without the term being compulsorily extended by reason of closures due to student unrest? Could there be any assurance that students from recognized or reputed schools will not be discriminated against by others? Or those well versed in English are not ill-treated through the “Kaduwa ” mentality? Could there be any assurance that they are not compelled to beg on the streets and in public transport, for causes initiated by revolutionary parties or participate in demonstrations politically motivated? Could there be any safeguards against doing menial assignments as punishments for not doing the bidding of seniors or those of a particular political persuasion?

Could there be any guarantee that students enrolled under the free education scheme will be given preference over others for employment purposes in the private sector? What about those outside the free education scheme who are, in any case, free to sit for public examinations? Isn’t that privilege eating into the Free Education system? Could there be a dire need for private fee-levying educational institutions run by some teachers themselves (possibly now vociferously in the forefront against the KDU Bill), if the same effort is available in the school classroom? These are only a few of the obstacles and disadvantages faced by those under the jurisdiction of the University system presently under the UGC.

First things first, and the government has a sacred duty and responsibility of instilling discipline in Universities, which has been grossly neglected by successive governments. The present government feels that the KDU will be the ideal institution to make a start with its strict code of conduct, not necessarily of the military variety applicable to recruits to the armed forces. The government itself appears to have unnecessarily forced the pace to introduce the KDU Bill during this particular time of unrest among the Teachers’ Unions for a completely different cause. It has afforded an impetus to the likes of IUSF, influenced jointly by the JVP and FLSP, and the JVP itself in their protest campaign.

It seems prudent to take the wind off their sails and postpone the introduction of the KDU Bill till after the settlement of the problem with teachers. The FUTA which spear-headed the campaign against the Rajapaksa regime (pre 2015), demanding a funding of 6% of GDP for education and in virtual slumber during yahapalana, has awoken now like Rip-Van-Winkle, to oppose the KDU Bill. One would have expected the professorial types not to act selectively with bias in terms of personal political choices or preferences, but be consistent, independent and fair in their outlook.

Teachers’ Demands

Indeed, on the face of it, teachers seem to have a genuine grievance that an agreement reached some 24 years ago has still not been implemented by successive governments. It is a matter for conjecture as to why and how they were content to be at rest for over two decades, without agitation for implementation. Our law clearly stipulates that one cannot sleep over one’s rights and any responsible group of workers will not be patiently bearing up for over two decades unless there was a hitch. It would be interesting and indeed relevant to examine whether the said Agreement had been arrived at after due consultation with the Ministry of Public Administration, the General Treasury and the Department of Management Services. If not, deep trouble will result. There could possibly be a hitch in the solutions offered then as otherwise successive governments and the unions will not be bearing up for over two decades. Be that as it may, it may affect decisions taken subsequently in many other services, without such an Agreement being on the table, in which case ad hoc implementation at this stage sans examination of the effect it would have on the overall salary structure of the public service, would be disastrous for a trouble-free management and more-so for the tottering economy.

The government needs to tread extremely cautiously, not surrendering to blackmail and threats, if it is to act with due care and responsibility. Let what is immediately possible be granted and compromise solutions found for others. It is a moot point whether the teacher services could bear comparison directly with certain other public services, with glaring differences such as in hours of work, term holidays, time for private tuition etc. There is no doubt whatsoever that the demonstrations are politicized and interested parties seek to strike when the iron is hot.

Innocence Personified

It is well known that the unions, sponsored and backed by the JVP and Front-line Socialist Party, are in the fore-front of the demonstrations and much in sympathy with the demands. Their ‘modus operandi’ is to make political capital, embarrassing the government. It is an accepted fact that trade unions are a necessary, useful adjunct or concomitant of any political party. It has been so with the then more recognised political parties, such as the LSSP, CP and SLFP. The UNP being a rightist capitalist outfit realised it much later, and formed the JSS and even began celebrating May Day! There is, therefore , nothing to hide. Yet the JVP and FLSP seem to be unready to admit their influence and power over the IUSF and certain other outfits. A leader of a teachers’ union strongly in the fray appeared on the Swarnavahini talk-show ‘RATHU IRA” on Thursday, 29th July 2021, and while admitting his JVP connections dissociated himself with any influence or power over the union he was leading. One was tempted to tell him – “Tell it to the Marines”! Media interviews with the leader of the FLSP was no better. The “Iscole” teledrama on Derana TV depicts beautifully a JVP type teacher who trots about the school doing the minimum but upsetting the efforts of others, by always harping on “system change” derailing the equilibrium. They tend to use the unions to pressurize governments and achieve political ends. Most of the membership are unaware of these moves, as they tag hidden motives to wage or service demands, and the membership remains none the wiser, but elated at the support!

Political Advantage

It seems, according to what the teachers ’unions say, that 24 years ago certain assurances had been given but not implemented by successive governments. The law of the land says that one cannot sleep over one’s rights. Much water has flowed under the bridge since then, and the particular demands have to be considered in terms of current contexts if the demands are to be conceded, without up-setting the overall salary structures in the public service as a whole. Be that as it may, even to concede some, any responsible government has to be mindful of the effect on other services and the overall economy. Coming as it does from ” gurus” who are respected as “Gods” and who should know better, it is pure selfish and irresponsible for them to time their demand at this particular time, when everybody is worried about the raging pandemic, the economy is in a shambles, and on the edge of the cliff about to nose-dive into the depth of bankruptcy. Like in the Health sector where there was a chain reaction when nurses were given hand-outs, one can be certain as night follows day, there will be unrest among other categories as well. It is dangerous to make piece-meal adjustments which only a Salaries Commission could be equipped to do, after due careful overall examination and study. Let wiser counsel prevail!