Sri Lanka: Audio clip is fake - Malik Peiris

Professor Malik Peiris reaffirmed that the audio clip on Covid-19 being sharing on social media claiming to be issued by himself is fake. More than three minutes long audio clip prescribed certain medication on preventing Covid-19.

It is observed that it was done by a party with the intention of achieving some objective and causing damage to the reputation of Prof. Peiris. The local law enforcement agencies in Colombo have already launched an investigation into the incident.

Professor Malik Peiris is a clinical and public health virologist with a particular interest in emerging virus disease based in Hong Kong SAR.



